What is Sarah Chalke's net worth and salary?

Sarah Chalke is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Sarah Chalke is probably most famous for playing the role of Dr. Elliot Reid on the comedy series "Scrubs." Chalke appeared in a total of 179 episodes of "Scrubs." The show, which aired from 2001 to 2010, had a total of 182 episodes across its nine seasons. She is also known for her role of "Second Becky" Conner Healy on "Roseanne," and as Stella Zinman in the television sitcom "How I Met Your Mother."

Early Life

Chalke was born on August 27, 1976 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was raised in North Vancouver, British Columbia with her older and younger sister. Her parents are Douglas and Angela Chalke. Her mother is from Rostock, Germany and Chalke grew up learning German. English is her first language but she also speaks German fluently and can also speak French. She attended Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver and graduated in 1994.

Career

When Chalke was eight years old, she began appearing in musical theatre productions. At the age of 12, she became a reporter on the Canadian's children's show, "KidZone." In 1993, she landed the role of Rebecca Connor-Healy on "Roseanne" after actress Lecy Goranson left the series. When Goranson later returned to the show, Chalke made a cameo appearance on an episode of the series as a different character in 1995. A few years later, she landed a starring role in the CBC Television drama "Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy" in 1998. She remained on the series until it concluded in 1999.

In 2001, Chalke landed what would became her most well-known role when she was cast as Dr. Elliot Reid in the NBC comedy series "Scrubs." She remained on the show until the series ended its run after nine seasons in 2010. The show was a massive hit with both critics and audiences and later went into syndication.

While on "Scrubs," Chalke landed other film and television roles as well. In 2001, she appeared in the films "Kill Me Later" and "XCU: Extreme Close Up." In 2005, she had roles in the films "Alchemy" and "Cake." She also appeared in Channel 101's "The 'Bu," a parody of the hit show "The O.C." In 2007, she appeared as a supporting character in Chaos Theory starring Ryan Reynolds. The following year, she became a spokesperson for a line of women's underwear developed by the brand Hanes. She also made an appearance on "How I Met Your Mother." In 2011, Chalke starred in the CBS series "Mad Love," thought it was cancelled after only one season.

Chalke later worked with former "Scrubs" executive producer Bill Lawrence to play the love interest of Bobby Cobb in the series "Cougar Town." She appeared throughout the third season of the show. In 2013, she starred in the ABC comedy series "How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)." However, the series was cancelled one month later. The same year, she also appeared in an episode of "Grey's Anatomy" and voiced a character on the animated show "Rick and Morty."

In April of 2017, it was announced that a revival of "Roseanne" was in production and that many of the original cast members were planning on participating in the revival series. In May of 2017, it was confirmed that eight episodes of the show were approved by ABC to air mid-season in 2018. Chalke returned to the series in a different role, though the series was soon cancelled. She then returned to make a guest appearance in a spinoff series of "Roseanne" called "The Conners." In 2018, she also had a recurring role in the second season of "Friends from College" and she began voicing the character of Gina Jabowski in "Paradise PD."

In February of 2021, Chalke co-starred alongside Katherine Heigl in the Netflix series "Firefly Lane." In the series, she played the role of Kate Mularkey. The show follows two best friends, played by Chalke and Heigl, and the development of their friendship from their teenage years in the 1970s. It was announced in May of 2021, it was announced that the series was approved for a second season. In October of 2022, it was announced that the second season would be the series' final season and would be split into two parts, with the first part airing in December of 2022 and the second half in April of 2023.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

In December of 2006, Chalke got engaged to Canadian lawyer Jamie Afifi after they had dated for three years. They remained engaged for over a decade before Chalke announced in September of 2022 that they had called the engagement off, having separated some time before. During the course of their relationship, they had two children together, a son born in December of 2009 and a daughter born in May of 2016.

Chalke has been an advocate for various breast cancer detection and prevention movements after both her aunt and grandmother died from breast cancer that went undiagnosed in its early stages. Since then, she starred in the Lifetime film "Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy." She is also an ambassador for the Audrey Hebburn Children's Foundation. In 2009, she was the ambassador for the Susan G. Komen Passionately Pink for the Cure program.

Real Estate

In April 2004, Sarah paid $1.3 million for a home in Los Angeles. The seller was actress Christina Ricci. Sarah sold this house in October 2009 for $1.475 million.

Soon after selling the aforementioned-home Sarah paid $3.35 million for a 5,400 square foot property in Encino, California. She listed this home for sale for $3.895 million in October 2016.