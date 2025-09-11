What is Sara Haines' net worth and salary?

Sara Haines is an American television host and journalist who has a net worth of $6 million. Sara Haines is best known for her work as a co-host on ABC's daytime talk show "The View." Over the years, Haines has carved out a reputation as a relatable, approachable presence on live television, bringing both humor and level-headedness to often heated discussions. She began her career behind the scenes at NBC before moving in front of the camera as a correspondent on shows like "Today" and "Good Morning America." Her versatility has allowed her to move seamlessly between light-hearted lifestyle segments, serious interviews, and political roundtables. In addition to her time on "The View," Haines has co-hosted ABC's "Strahan, Sara & Keke" and served as a contributor on "The Chase," further cementing her role as a familiar face in daytime and primetime television. Known for her quick wit, warmth, and ability to connect with viewers, Haines has built a career that combines journalism, entertainment, and commentary.

Early Life

Sara Hilary Haines was born on September 18, 1977, in Newton, Iowa. Raised in a large family, she grew up in a small-town environment that valued community and hard work. After high school, she attended Smith College in Massachusetts, where she earned a bachelor's degree in government in 2000. While at Smith, Haines was active in athletics, playing basketball and volleyball. Her background in both academics and sports helped shape her confidence and adaptability, qualities that would serve her well in live television.

Career Beginnings

After graduating, Haines moved to New York City and began working at NBC's Rockefeller Center. She initially joined the network's Page Program, a training ground for many aspiring media professionals. Her energy and work ethic quickly stood out, and she transitioned to a production role on "Today." By 2009, she was appearing on-air as a contributing correspondent, covering lifestyle and entertainment stories. Haines became known for her approachable style, often connecting with viewers through interactive segments and light-hearted features.

Rise at ABC

In 2013, Haines made the jump to ABC, where she became a correspondent for "Good Morning America." Her mix of charisma and journalistic credibility made her a natural fit for the show's blend of hard news and lighter features. By 2016, she was named a permanent co-host on "The View." Sitting alongside Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and other co-hosts, Haines contributed a grounded perspective, often serving as a voice of reason amid the show's fiery debates. She quickly became a fan favorite for her ability to inject humor while staying thoughtful in political and cultural discussions.

Other Hosting Roles

While continuing to appear on "The View," Haines expanded her hosting portfolio. In 2018, she was tapped to co-host "Strahan and Sara" alongside Michael Strahan, a daytime lifestyle program that mixed celebrity interviews, pop culture, and human-interest stories. The show later rebranded as "Strahan, Sara & Keke" when Keke Palmer joined the team, giving Haines another chance to showcase her chemistry in a casual, conversational format.

Haines has also been a fixture on ABC primetime, serving as host of "The Chase," the American version of the hit British quiz show. Her versatility in moving between daytime talk, lifestyle programming, and competitive game shows has made her one of ABC's most dependable personalities.

Return to "The View"

In 2020, Haines officially returned to "The View" as a co-host after a brief departure during her time with "Strahan, Sara & Keke." She has remained on the panel since, offering her take on the day's political, cultural, and entertainment topics. Her style has often been described as approachable and even-handed, and she has earned praise for her ability to engage with both guests and co-hosts in spirited yet respectful debate.

Personal Life

Sara Haines is married to attorney Max Shifrin, whom she wed in 2014. The couple lives in New Jersey and has three children together. Haines has often spoken about the challenges of balancing her career in television with raising a young family, something that has resonated with many of her viewers.