What is Sara Carbonero's net worth?

Sara Carbonero is a Spanish journalist, television presenter, and media personality who has a net worth of $10 million.

Sara Carbonero is best known for her work in sports broadcasting and her long public relationship with legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas. She became one of Spain's most recognizable sports reporters through her work covering soccer for Telecinco, where she reported on major tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Her global profile rose dramatically after Spain won that tournament and Casillas, then her boyfriend and Spain's captain, kissed her during a live post-match interview. Although that moment became one of the most replayed images of Spain's World Cup triumph, Carbonero's career extended well beyond her connection to Casillas. She later worked in television, fashion, lifestyle media, and digital content, while also becoming known for her personal resilience after facing health challenges in the public eye.

Early Life

Sara Carbonero Arévalo was born on February 3, 1984, in Corral de Almaguer, Toledo, Spain. She studied journalism at the Complutense University of Madrid and began building her media career while still young. Her interest in sports reporting led her toward radio and television, where she developed a reputation for professionalism, poise, and a strong on-camera presence.

Before becoming nationally famous, Carbonero worked with Spanish media outlets, including Radio Marca and La Sexta. Those early jobs helped her establish credibility in sports journalism at a time when soccer coverage in Spain was intensely competitive and highly visible.

Television Career

Carbonero became widely known through her work with Telecinco, where she covered sports and major soccer events. Her role placed her at the center of Spain's soccer culture during one of the most important periods in the country's history.

In 2010, she covered the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where Spain won its first World Cup title. After the final, Carbonero interviewed Iker Casillas live on television. Overcome with emotion after captaining Spain to victory, Casillas kissed her during the broadcast. The clip spread around the world and instantly made Carbonero internationally recognizable.

The moment was charming and spontaneous, but it also brought a level of attention that sometimes overshadowed Carbonero's own career. She continued working in media and later expanded beyond traditional sports broadcasting.

Fashion, Lifestyle, and Media Work

In addition to journalism, Carbonero became associated with fashion and lifestyle media. Her style attracted attention in Spain, and she became a popular figure for brands, magazines, and public events. She co-founded the lifestyle website Slow Love, which focused on fashion, beauty, travel, and personal inspiration.

Carbonero's public image combined sports journalism, fashion, and a relaxed, elegant sensibility. She has appeared in campaigns and collaborated with brands while maintaining a more understated presence than many television personalities. Her work after sports broadcasting reflected an ability to move between news, lifestyle, and influencer-driven media without fully abandoning her journalistic roots.

Personal Life

Carbonero's relationship with Iker Casillas became one of Spain's most famous celebrity romances. The couple began dating before the 2010 World Cup, and their relationship became global news after the live post-final kiss. They later had two sons together and married in 2016.

In 2015, the family moved to Portugal after Casillas left Real Madrid and signed with FC Porto. Their time in Portugal included both professional stability and personal challenges. In 2019, Casillas suffered a heart attack during training with Porto. That same year, Carbonero revealed that she had undergone surgery for ovarian cancer.

Carbonero and Casillas announced their separation in 2021 after more than a decade together. They emphasized respect, affection, and co-parenting, and both continued to publicly support each other during difficult moments.

Health and Public Resilience

Carbonero's cancer diagnosis became a major part of her public story, especially because it came shortly after Casillas' heart attack. She spoke about the experience with a mix of privacy and openness, sharing enough to acknowledge the seriousness of her illness while protecting her family life.

Her health challenges contributed to a broader public image of resilience. To Spanish audiences, Carbonero is not only remembered for one famous live television moment, but also as a journalist, mother, entrepreneur, and public figure who navigated fame, illness, and personal change with dignity.