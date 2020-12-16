Sanjay Kapoor net worth: Sanjay Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for starring in films including Raja and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

Sanjay Kapoor was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India in October 1965. He founded Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited with his wife. Sanjay Kapoor starred as Amar on the television series Karishma: A Miracle of Destiny from 2003 to 2004. He has appeared in several films and episodes of TV series including Prem, Raja, Kartavya, Beqabu, Mohabbat, Auzaar, Zameer: The Awakening of a Soul, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Sirf Tum, Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Soch, Shakti: The Power, Darna Mana Hai, Jaago, Julie, Anjaane: The Unknown, Luck By Chance, Prince, Lust Stories, Mission Mangai, The Zoya Factor, Sleeping Partner, The Gone Game, and more. Sanjay Kapoor is the son of Surinder Kapoor.