Samara Weaving Net Worth

What is Samara Weaving's net worth?

Samara Weaving is an Australian actress and model who has a net worth of $4 million. Samara Weaving first gained major attention on the series "Home and Away" before breaking out in the United States with standout turns in "Ash vs Evil Dead," "The Babysitter," "Ready or Not," and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Weaving quickly became a sought-after presence in both studio films and independent projects, carving out a niche as one of the most versatile actors of her generation. As her career expanded, she balanced buzzy starring roles with supporting appearances in acclaimed ensembles, earning a reputation for elevating material with charisma, commitment, and an instinct for finding humor in dark places.

Early Life

Samara Weaving was born on February 23, 1992. She grew up in Singapore, Australia, and Fiji as part of a creative family. Her father, Simon Weaving, worked in the arts as a writer and filmmaker, and her uncle is actor Hugo Weaving. The family's frequent moves exposed her to diverse cultures and school environments, and she developed an early interest in performance. By her teens, she was appearing in short films and community theatre while studying at Canberra Girls Grammar School.

Early Career

Weaving's first significant professional role came in 2008 when she was cast in the Australian drama series "Out of the Blue." Soon after, she joined the long-running soap "Home and Away," playing Indi Walker. Her performance earned her nominations for audience-voted awards and helped her build a fan base. When her run on the series ended in 2013, she began pursuing international opportunities, moving to Los Angeles to transition into film and American television.

Breakthrough in the United States

Weaving's early American roles showcased her range. She appeared in the comedy series "Ash vs Evil Dead," followed by the cult-hit horror comedy "The Babysitter," where her blend of menace and charm earned wide praise. She landed supporting roles in the Oscar-winning film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and in the Showtime comedy "SMILF," where her performance was singled out despite behind-the-scenes controversy connected to the show.

Her breakout came with the 2019 film "Ready or Not," a darkly comic survival thriller in which she played a bride hunted by her new in-laws. The film became a sleeper hit and a defining career moment, establishing Weaving as a leading actress capable of carrying a genre film on both a comedic and dramatic level.

Continued Film and Television Success

Following "Ready or Not," Weaving appeared in "Bill & Ted Face the Music," "Snake Eyes," "Babylon," "Chevalier," and "Last Moment of Clarity." She also returned to the horror genre with "The Babysitter: Killer Queen" and took on projects blending action and comedy, including the crime thriller "Mayhem."

Weaving continued to diversify her roles with appearances in "Nine Perfect Strangers" and "Hollywood," where she portrayed actress Claire Wood in Ryan Murphy's revisionist Golden Age miniseries. Her ability to navigate period pieces, sci-fi comedies, and emotionally grounded dramas made her one of the more adaptable young actors working across multiple genres.

Modeling and Other Work

In addition to acting, Weaving has worked as a model, appearing in campaigns for brands such as Louis Vuitton. Her striking look and on-camera ease have made her a natural fit for high-fashion editorials and promotional work.

Personal Life

Weaving became engaged to creative producer Jimmy Warden in 2019 after the two met on the set of "The Babysitter." The couple later married, though they have kept details of their personal life largely private. Outside of work, Weaving has spoken about the pressure of public scrutiny and the value of maintaining boundaries while navigating Hollywood. Her focus remains on challenging roles and continuing to build a diverse, international filmography.