Samantha Logan net worth: Samantha Logan is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. She is perhaps best known for starring on the TV series All American, 13 Reasons Why, and The Fosters.

Samantha Logan was born in Boston, Massachusetts in October 1996. She made her debut in the TV series Gossip Girl in 2009. Logan starred as Nona Clark on the television series 666 Park Avenue from 2012 to 2013. In 2013 she starred as Taylor DuBois on the soap opera General Hospital. Logan had recurring roles on the TV series Melissa & Joey as Stella in 2014 and on the series Teen Wolf as Violet in 2014. From 2014 to 2015 she starred as Tia Stephens on the television series The Fosters. Samantha Logan starred as Nessa on the TV series Junior in 2016. In 2018 she starred as Nina Jones on the series 13 Reasons Why. Logan began starring on the television series All American as Olivia Baker in 2018. She has appeared in the films Detachment, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and Polaroid.