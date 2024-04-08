What is Sam Claflin's Net Worth?

Sam Claflin is a British actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Sam Clagin gained worldwide recognition when he played the role of Finnick Odair in "The Hunger Games" film series. He has also appeared in films and television series like "Me Before You," "The Nightingale," "Peaky Blinders," and "Enola Holmes," among a number of others.

Early Life

Sam Claflin was born on June 27, 1986, in Ipswich, Suffolk, England, to parents Mark and Sue Claflin. His father worked as a finance officer, while his mother worked as a teaching assistant. He grew up with his three brothers – Benjamin, Daniel, and Joseph. The family moved to Norwich, Norfolk, after Claflin was born, which is where he grew up. As a child, he was interested in football and played the sport throughout his youth until he broke his ankle, preventing him from pursuing the sport professionally. He attended Costessey High School, where he acted in a number of school plays. Both his parents and one of his drama teachers encouraged him to pursue acting. He then attended Norwich City College, where he studied performing arts, and he later graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2009.

Career

Claflin made his acting debut in 2010 when he appeared in two television miniseries. He played the character Richard in "The Pillars of the Earth" and appeared in eight episodes of the series. He also landed the role of the young version of Logan Mountstuart in "Any Human Heart," appearing in four episodes. The same year, he also had a role in the television film "The Lost Future." In 2011, he appeared as Duncan Edwards in the television film "United" and also landed his first major film role when he portrayed character Philip Swift in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides."

In 2012, he appeared in six episodes of the miniseries "White Heat" as Jack Walsh. He also had the role of William in the film "Snow White and the Huntsman." The following year, he landed what would be his breakthrough role when he played Finnick Odair in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." Claflin would go on to reprise the role in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2" in 2014 and 2015, respectively. His portrayal of Finnick Odair received positive reviews.

In 2014, Claflin appeared in three other films – "The Quiet Ones," "Love, Rosie," and "The Riot Club." For his role in the latter film, he received critical acclaim from a number of notable publications. He also was the recipient of the Man of the Year award at the 2014 Glamour Awards. In 2016, Claflin reprised his role of William in "The Huntsman: Winter's War." The same year, he starred in "Me Before You," the film adaptation of the novel of the same name, playing the character William Traynor. He also appeared in the film "Their Finest."

In 2017, Claflin appeared as Philip Ashley in "My Cousin Rachel." He also appeared as Captain Stanhope in "Journey's End," a war drama for which he received critical acclaim. He was further praised for his role in "Adrift" in 2018, in which he portrayed the character of Richard Sharp. The same year, he appeared in the film "The Nightingale."

In 2019, he appeared in the films "The Corrupted," "Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs," and "Charlie's Angels." That year also marked his return to television as he joined the fifth season of the BBC television drama "Peaky Blinders" as character Oswald Mosley. He remained on the show until 2022. In 2020, Claflin appeared in the film "Love Wedding Repeat" and also in "Enola Holmes." He played the character of Mycroft Holmes, the older brother of the title character of the film.

In 2021, Claflin appeared in the film "Every Breath You Take" as the character James. He also made a cameo appearance in "Last Night in Soho" and had a voice role in the film "Charlotte." In 2022, he appeared in the film "Book of Love" as Henry Cooper. The following year, he worked as an executive producer on the short film "The One Note Man." He also appeared opposite Riley Keough in the miniseries "Daisy Jones & the Six" as character Billy Dunne. The series is based on the book of the same name and follows the story of a rock band in the 1970s. For his work in the series, he received a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. In 2024, he appeared as Edmond Dantes in "The Count of Monte Cristo."

Personal Life

In 2011, Claflin started dating actress Laura Haddock. They had met during an audition for "My Week with Marilyn." The couple married in July 2013 in a private ceremony. Two years later, they had a son in 2015. They then had a daughter together in 2018. In August 2019, the couple announced they were legally separating.