Sally Hawkins is an English actress of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $4 million. Sally Hawkins is known for her roles in such films as "Happy-Go-Lucky," "Blue Jasmine," "Paddington" and "Paddington 2," "Maudie," and "The Shape of Water." On stage, her credits have included "Much Ado About Nothing," "Mrs. Warren's Profession," and "Constellations." Hawkins has also acted in various British television programs, including adaptations of the novels "Fingersmith" and "Persuasion," and has done voice work for BBC Radio.

Early Life and Education

Sally Hawkins was born on April 27, 1976 in London, England to Jacqui and Colin, both authors and illustrators of children's books. She has a brother named Finbar who went on to become a writer of children's books himself, as well as a television and film producer. Hawkins became interested in acting at a very early age when she went to a circus. As a youth, she was educated at James Allen's Girls' School. She went on to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1998.

Stage Career

After graduating from RADA, Hawkins began her acting career on the stage. She appeared in such productions as "Romeo and Juliet," "The Cherry Orchard," "Accidental Death of an Anarchist," and "Much Ado About Nothing." In 2005, Hawkins acted in David Hare's adaptation of the Lorca play "The House of Bernarda Alba," and in 2006 appeared in Jez Butterworth's "The Winterling." Her next role on stage was her Broadway debut, starring as Vivie Warren in the 2010 revival of the Shaw play "Mrs. Warren's Profession." Two years later, Hawkins starred opposite Rafe Spall in "Constellations" on the West End.

Film Career

Hawkins had her first substantial film role in 2002, playing Samantha in Mike Leigh's "All or Nothing." She subsequently reunited with Leigh for his 2004 period drama "Vera Drake." That same year, Hawkins appeared in Matthew Vaughn's crime film "Layer Cake." She next had a supporting role in Woody Allen's 2007 film "Cassandra's Dream," followed by another supporting role in "WΔZ." Hawkins had her breakthrough in 2008 with "Happy-Go-Lucky," her third film with writer-director Mike Leigh. She starred as Poppy Cross, an ebullient primary school teacher who learns the downsides of perpetual happiness. Hawkins earned rave reviews and a surfeit of accolades for her performance, including the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin Film Festival and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Following that success, she appeared in "An Education," "Desert Flower," and "Happy Ever Afters" in 2009. Hawkins was in four films in 2010: the comedy "It's a Wonderful Afterlife," the dystopian drama "Never Let Me Go," the coming-of-age dramedy "Submarine," and the period dramedy "Made in Dagenham," in which she starred as a worker leading the 1968 Ford sewing machinists strike at the Ford Dagenham plant.

In 2011, Hawkins starred opposite Rhys Darby in the New Zealand romcom "Love Birds." She also appeared in Cary Fukunaga's adaptation of "Jane Eyre." The next year, Hawkins appeared in another literary adaptation, "Great Expectations," and lent her voice to the Academy Award-nominated animated short "Room on the Broom." She went on to have a big year in 2013, appearing in "All is Bright," Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine," and the short film "The Phone Call." Hawkins earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "Blue Jasmine," while "The Phone Call" won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. In 2014, Hawkins appeared in three very different films: the monster film "Godzilla," the indie drama "X+Y," and the comedy "Paddington." She would later reprise her roles from "Godzilla" and "Paddington" in the film's respective sequels. In 2016, Hawkins received high praise for her role as the titular folk artist in the biographical drama "Maudie." She earned more acclaim the next year for her role as a mute custodian who falls in love with a captured amphibian creature in Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water." Hawkins earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance, while the film itself won Best Picture. Her subsequent credits have included "Eternal Beauty," "Spencer," "The Lost King," and "Wonka."

Television Career

Hawkins debuted on television in 1999, appearing in an episode of the BBC medical series "Casualty." She appeared on another BBC medical series, "Doctors," the following year. In 2002, Hawkins appeared in the BBC adaptation of Sarah Waters's bestselling novel "Tipping the Velvet." After that, she showed up in a few episodes of the sketch comedy series "Little Britain" and appeared in the television films "The Young Visiters" and "Byron." Hawkins had her first major television role in 2005, appearing in her second BBC adaptation of a Sarah Waters novel, "Fingersmith." She starred alongside Imelda Staunton and Elaine Cassidy. A little later in the year, Hawkins starred in the BBC adaptation of Patrick Hamilton's novel trilogy "20,000 Streets Under the Sky." She subsequently appeared in the television films "Shiny Shiny Bright New Hole in My Heart" and "H. G. Wells: War with the World."

In 2007, Hawkins earned acclaim for her performance as Anne Elliot in ITV's adaptation of Jane Austen's "Persuasion." After a break from the small screen, she returned in 2011 to appear in an episode of the British Christmas anthology series "Little Crackers." Hawkins had her next major role in the 2016 series "The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses," based on Shakespeare's history plays. She played Eleanor Cobham, Duchess of Gloucester in the first episode, "Henry VI, Part 1." Among Hawkins's other credits is the Amazon Prime Video series "Mammals," which premiered in late 2022. She played Lue, the wife of Colin Morgan's character Jeff and the sister of James Corden's character Jamie.

Radio Career

Beyond the screen and stage, Hawkins has done a great deal of acting on the radio. Her credits include several BBC Radio 4 productions, such as "Concrete Cow," "The Cenci Family," "War with the Newts," and "Cut to the Heart." Hawkins also narrated the book "The Girl on the Train" for the radio program "Book at Bedtime" in 2015.

Personal Life

Hawkins has the autoimmune disease lupus, which she opened up about publicly in 2018. She is also dyslexic. Hawkins has never married.