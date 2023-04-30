What is Saffron Burrows' Net Worth?

Saffron Burrows is an English actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Saffron Burrows began her career as a model after being discovered in a park by fashion photographer Beth Boldt. After a successful modeling career, she moved into film and television work in the early 90s. She went on to appear in such projects as "In the Name of the Father", "Circle of Friends", "Karaoke", "Cold Lazarus", "Crucial Takes", "Hotel de Love", "Nevada", "One Night Stand", "The Matchmaker", "Wing Commander", Deep Blue Sea", "Miss Julie", "Timecode", Gangster No 1″, "Enigma", "Tempted", "Hotel", "The Seventh Stream", "Frida", "Flashpoint", "Troy", "Klimt", "Perfect Creature", "Agatha Christie's Marple", "Reign Over Me", "The Bank Job", "Boston Legal", "My Own Worst Enemy", "Kings", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "Knife Fight", and "The Crazy Ones"

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Oct 22, 1972 (50 years old) Place of Birth: London Gender: Female Height: 6 ft (1.829 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: England 💰 Compare Saffron Burrows' Net Worth

Early Life

Saffron Burrows was born on October 22, 1972 in St. Pancras, London, England. She grew up in Stoke Newington. Her mother worked as a trade unionist and primary school teacher while her father was an architect and teacher. Burrows was politically active from a young age due to her parents' involvement in the Socialist Workers Party. She attended William Tyndale Primary School in Islington and then Stoke Newington School. She also enrolled in acting classes at the Anna Scher Theatre when she was 11 years old. At the age of 15, she was discovered in Covent Garden by the fashion photographer Beth Boldt. She went on to have a successful modeling career, dividing her time between London and Paris, where she was able to learn French.

Career

Burrows made her film debut in 1993 when she landed a small role in Jim Sheridan's film "In the Name of the Father." In 1995, she appeared as an ambitious young Irishwoman in "Circle of Friends." She also had a role in "Welcome II The Terrordome." In 1996, she starred in the BBC production of "Karaoke" by director Dennis Potter. Throughout the rest of the 1990s, she had roles in films like "Hotel de Love," "Lovelife," "Nevada," "One Night Stand," and "The Matchmaker." In 1999, she appeared in the experimental film "The Loss of Sexual Innocence" by director Mike Figgis. The same year, she also had a role in "Deep Blue Sea" and starred in "Miss Julie," a film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In 2000, she appeared alongside Stellan Skarsgard in the film "Timecode." The film was a split-screen digital experimental film that was shot in a single take with no edits. She then appeared in "Gangster No. 1" and co-starred with Kate Winslet in the dramatic film "Enigma." She also appeared in "Tempted" with Burt Reynolds and Peter Facinelli. She again worked with Mike Figgis in the ensemble feature "Hotel" which also starred Salma Hayek and Danny Huston. In 2002, she made a cameo appearance in Hayek's biopic "Frida."

Around this time, she began focusing more of her time of stage and theatre work. She appeared in "The Powerbook" at the Royal National Theatre. The play toured around Europe. She also appeared in the Spanish play "The Galindez File" written by Vazquez Montalban.

Burrows returned to film in 2004 in the role of Andromache in the film "Troy." In January of 2005, she again appeared onstage in the world premiere of "Earthly Paradise" at the Almeida Theatre. She was highly praised for her performance. In October of 2005, she participated in a reading of the 24-hour play "Night Sky" at the Old Vic theatre in London. In 2006, she was cast as the female lead in the thriller "Perfect Creature." She also appeared in "Klimt" by Raoul Ruiz. She also starred in the theatre production of "Some Girl(s)" in London.

Burrows worked steadily in film throughout the latter half of the 2000s. She appeared in "Reign Over Me" with Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle. She also had roles in "The Guitar," "The Bank Job," and "Shrink." Additionally, she appeared in the series "Boston Legal" and "My Own Worst Enemy." In 2010, she starred as Detective Serena Stevens on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." She left the show at the end of the ninth season.

In 2013 and 2014, she joined the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." She played agent Victoria Hand in a recurring role. In 2019, she starred in the recurring role of Dottie Quinn on the second season of the Netflix thriller series, "You." She reprised the role in the third season of the show, which was released in October of 2021.

In addition to her acting career, Burrows has also worked as a writer. She has published book reviews and various articles in publications like "The Guardian," "The Independent," "The Times," and the "New Statesman."

Personal Life

In the late 1990s, Burrows was engaged to actor Alan Cumming, though they did not marry. She then dated director Mike Figgis for five years until 2002. She is openly bisexual and has stated that she prefers the company of women.

She was previously in a relationship with actress Fiona Shaw.

In August of 2013, she married her girlfriend of six years, Alison Balian. Burrows gave birth to their son in 2012 followed by a daughter in 2017. The couple separated in 2020. Burrows primarily lives in the United States and she became an American citizen in 2009. She has remained politically active as she has gotten older and has expressed sympathy for European style social democracies. Burrows is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.