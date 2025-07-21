What is Sabrina Le Beauf's net worth?

Sabrina Le Beauf is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Sabrina Le Beauf is best known for her role as Sondra Huxtable, the eldest daughter on the groundbreaking sitcom "The Cosby Show." Though not as prolific in mainstream television and film as some of her co-stars, Le Beauf built a respected career blending screen work with a deep passion for live theater, particularly Shakespearean performance. Her portrayal of Sondra gave audiences a poised, intelligent, and relatable character during a time when nuanced depictions of Black women on TV were still rare. Le Beauf's commitment to the arts, both on and off camera, has made her a respected figure among her peers in the acting community.

Early Life and Education

Sabrina Le Beauf was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and raised in Los Angeles, California. Her love for acting began early, and she pursued it seriously while attending UCLA. After earning her undergraduate degree, she was accepted into the prestigious Yale School of Drama, where she studied alongside future stars like Angela Bassett. At Yale, Le Beauf honed her craft and developed a strong foundation in classical theater, which would remain central to her career.

The Cosby Show

Le Beauf was cast as Sondra Huxtable in 1984, just days after graduating from Yale. She beat out dozens of actresses for the part, including a young Whitney Houston, who reportedly auditioned but was ultimately considered too inexperienced for the demands of a recurring role. Though Le Beauf was just 10 years younger than Phylicia Rashad, who played her mother, her calm, thoughtful portrayal of Sondra quickly resonated with viewers. As Sondra, Le Beauf played the eldest sibling to Denise (Lisa Bonet), Theo (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Vanessa (Tempestt Bledsoe), and Rudy (Keshia Knight Pulliam).

She remained with "The Cosby Show" for all eight seasons, appearing in over 50 episodes. Her character's story arc included graduating from Princeton, marrying Elvin Tibideaux, played by Geoffrey Owens, and navigating early family life—all of which mirrored the show's broader themes of upper-middle-class Black success and generational growth.

Theater and Other Roles

While best known for her work on television, Le Beauf maintained a strong connection to the stage. After "The Cosby Show" ended in 1992, she focused much of her career on regional theater and Shakespearean productions. She became a longtime member of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., appearing in numerous acclaimed productions, including "Love's Labour's Lost," "The Taming of the Shrew," and "King Lear." Critics praised her expressive range and emotional depth in both comedic and tragic roles.

On screen, her post-Cosby television appearances have been limited but include guest roles on shows like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and voice work in the animated series "Fatherhood," which was executive produced by Bill Cosby.

Personal Life

Sabrina Le Beauf was previously married to businessman Michael Reynolds, though the couple later divorced. She is known for being intensely private and largely avoids the public spotlight. Outside of acting, she has worked as an interior designer, even appearing on the HGTV series "Intimate Portrait" to showcase her design work.