What is Ryan Stiles's Net Worth and Salary?

Ryan Stiles is an actor and comedian who has a net worth of $8 million. Ryan Stiles is best known for his work on the improv comedy television show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" and for his role as Lewis Kiniski on the sitcom "The Drew Carey Show." He also played the recurring role of Dr. Herb Melnick on the sitcom "Two and a Half Men." Elsewhere, Stiles has made guest appearances on such shows as "Murphy Brown," "American Housewife," and "Young Sheldon."

Early Life and Education

Ryan Stiles was born on April 22, 1959 in Seattle, Washington as the youngest of five children of Canadian parents Irene and Sonny. When he was 10, he moved with his family to Vancouver, British Columbia, where his father worked as a supervisor at a fish processing plant. Stiles was educated at R.C. Palmer Junior Secondary School and Richmond Senior Secondary. Despite being a good student, he got so carried away with the freedom of his senior year that he dropped out just months before graduating.

Career Beginnings

Stiles began his comedy career doing stand-up at clubs around the Vancouver area. He also assisted Rich Elwood in launching the Punchlines Comedy Club. Stiles expanded his repertoire by becoming the head writer of the CTV program "The Don Harron Show" and the host of CBC's "Comedy College." He continued performing comedy, doing improv with the Vancouver Theatresports League and Punchlines' No Name Player. Stiles eventually joined the improv group Second City, which he performed with in Toronto and later Los Angeles.

Whose Line is it Anyway?

In 1989, Stiles drew the attention of the producers of "Whose Line is it Anyway?," a British improv comedy television show that aired on Channel 4. It features a panel of four performers who engage in a series of short-form improv games based on scenarios created by the host or audience. Stiles was a regular on the program until its end in early 1999, and gained a devoted following in the United Kingdom for his work. He went on to become a regular performer on the US adaptation of "Whose Line is it Anyway?," which originally ran from 1998 to 2007. On the American version, Stiles was joined by Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady, with the host being Drew Carey. For his work on the show, he earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. Stiles later joined the rebooted version of "Whose Line is it Anyway?," which started airing in 2013 on the CW with host Aisha Tyler.

The Drew Carey Show

In 1995, Stiles was asked by fellow actor and comedian Drew Carey to be a regular on his new television sitcom "The Drew Carey Show." He played the role of janitor Lewis Kiniski, the erudite but unambitious best friend of Carey's character. Other main cast members included Diedrich Bader, Christa Miller, Kathy Kinney, and Craig Ferguson. Stiles remained on "The Drew Carey Show" for all nine of its seasons through 2004, and directed an episode in the fifth season.

Other Television Work

Before achieving his breakthrough on "Whose Line is it Anyway?," Stiles had guest roles on the series "The Beachcombers" and "The Hitchhiker," and appeared in the television film "110 Lombard." He continued making guest appearances on various shows throughout the 1990s, including "Who's the Boss?," "Parker Lewis Can't Lose," "Mad About You," "The John Larroquette Show," and "Murphy Brown." In the early 2000s, Stiles lent his voice to episodes of the animated series "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" and "Rugrats," and appeared as a panelist on the game show "Hollywood Squares."

Stiles had his next substantial role from 2004 to 2015, when he played the recurring character Dr. Herb Melnick on the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men." During that period of time, he also had guest roles on "Reno 911!" and "Working Class," and was a recurring performer on the improv comedy show "Drew Carey's Improv-A-Ganza," where he was reunited with his "Whose Line is it Anyway?" costars Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady. Stiles's later credits include guest roles on the sitcoms "American Housewife" and "Young Sheldon" and a guest voice role on the sports dramedy series "Ted Lasso."

Film Career

On film, Stiles made his debut in the 1985 Oscar-nominated short "Rainbow War," which was created for the Expo 86 World's Fair in Vancouver. Colin Mochrie also appeared in the short. Stiles had his first role in a feature film in 1991, playing Dominic 'Mailman' Farnham in the parody film "Hot Shots!" He went on to appear in the 1993 sequel "Hot Shots! Part Deux" as a marine named Rabinowitz. Later on in his career, Stiles turned to voice acting and voiced characters in the animated films "Astro Boy," "Spooky Buddies," and "Treasure Buddies."

Personal Life

In 1988, Stiles married Patricia McDonald, whom he had first met in 1981 when she was a waitress at the Punchlines Comedy Club. Together, they have three children named Sam, Mackenzie, and Claire. When he's not working, Stiles resides on Lake Samish south of Bellingham, Washington. There, he opened the Upfront Theatre, which is devoted to live improv comedy.

Real Estate

In 2003 Ryan paid $3.45 million for a large mansion in Encino, California. He sold this home in May 2013 for $3 million. In October 2017 Logan Paul bought this home for $6.55 million. Paul proceeded to expand the formerly-7,000 square foot mansion to a numbing 32,000 square feet. Logan sold the home in April 2022 to Machine Gun Kelly for $7.5 million.