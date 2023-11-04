Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jun 19, 1976 (47 years old) Place of Birth: Santa Monica Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Actor, Businessperson, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ryan Hurst's Net Worth

Ryan Hurst is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Ryan Hurst began his professional acting career in his late teens with a guest-starring role on "Saved by the Bell: The New Class". From there, he went on to both film and television work. Some of his television projects include guest starring and recurring roles on, "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Campus Cops", "Boston Common", "Wings", "L.A. Cops", "Touched by an Angel", "Taken", "Dr. Vegas", "Wanted", "Medium", and "CSI: Miami". He has also appeared in such films as, "The Postman", "Patch Adams", "Saving Private Ryan", "Remember the Titans", "We Were Soldiers", and "The Ladykillers". He is most widely recognized for his work as Opie Winston on "Sons of Anarchy".

Early Life

Ryan Hurst was born on June 19, 1976 in Santa Monica, California to parents Rick Hurst and Candace Kaniecki. His mother worked as an acting coach while his father was an actor who had appeared in "Dukes of Hazzard." He attended Santa Monica High School.

Career

Because he grew up in a show business family, Hurst developed an interest in acting from an early age. He initially began appearing in television when he was cast in two episodes of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" in 1993 as character Crunch Grabowski. In 1994, he appeared in an episode of "Beverly Hills, 90210." He landed his most prominent role yet in 1995 when he was cast as Wayne Simko in "Campus Cops." He appeared in nine episodes of the show between 1995 and 1996. He also appeared in an episode of "JAG" in 1995. In 1996, he appeared in "Boston Common" and "Wings." In 1999, he appeared in two episodes of "L.A. Doctors."

In 2002, Hurst appeared in episodes of "Touched by an Angel" and "John Doe." He also was cast in five episodes of "Taken" as Tom Clarke. In 2004, he appeared in an episode of "Dr. Vegas" and then in an episode of "House" in 2005. The same year, he was cast as Agent Jimmy McGloin in 13 episodes of "Wanted." From 2005 to 2007, he appeared in three episodes of "Medium." In 2006, he also had roles in "Everwood" and "CSI: Miami." The next year, he had roles in "Raines" and "Heartland."

In 2008, Hurst landed his most major television role so far when he was cast in "Sons of Anarchy" as Harry 'Opie' Winston. The FX crime drama series became very popular. Hurst was originally cast as a recurring character in the first season and was promoted to a main cast member for the following season. He became a fan favorite throughout his time on the show. His portrayal of Opie earned him the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series Miniseries or Television Film in 2011. He appeared in 54 episodes between 2008 to 2012.

In 2013, Hurst was cast in "King & Maxwell" as character Edgar Roy for ten episodes. His next major television role came in 2015 when he was cast as Chick Hogan in "Bates Motel." He appeared in 15 episodes of the show from 2015 to 2017. He also landed a major role in "Outsiders" in 2016. He appeared as character Li'l 'Foster' Farrell in 26 episodes of the show through 2017. In 2019, he appeared in eight episodes of "Bosch" as Hector Bonner.

In 2019, Hurst was cast in "The Walking Dead" as Beta. He initially appeared as a recurring cast member in the show's ninth season and was promoted to the main cast in the tenth season. He appeared in 14 episodes total of the show and also appeared in an episode of "Fear of the Walking Dead" in 2019. From 2020 to 2022, he appeared as Terry Luca in four episodes of "S.W.A.T."

Hurst was cast in the "American Satan" spin-off series "Paradise City" in 2021 as character Oliver Ostergaard. The same year, he was also cast in "The Mysterious Benedict Society" as the main character Milligan. He remained on the show until 2022.

Additionally, Hurst has had a successful film career. In 1997, he had a role in "The Postman." He followed this with a role in the 1998 epic war film "Saving Private Ryan." In the film he was cast as Michaelson, a paratrooper who communicates with Captain John H. Miller, portrayed by Tom Hanks. He followed that up with a role in the 2000 film "Rules of Engagement." The same year, he also had a central supporting role in the film "Remember the Titans" as character Gerry Bertier. In 2002, he appeared in another war film when he was cast in "We Were Soldiers" as Esq. Ernie Savage. In 2004, he appeared in the black comedy thriller film "The Ladykillers" as the football player Lump Hudson.

In 2006, he was cast in the film "Noble Things." A couple years later, in 2008, he appeared in the drama film "Chasing the Green." In 2011, he had a voice role in "Rango." He appeared in the 2013 film "CBGB" as Mad Mountain. Five years later, in 2018, he appeared in "A Million Little Pieces" as Hank. In 2020, Hurst had a voice role in "Superman: Man of Tomorrow" as Lobo. In 2023, he was cast in the thriller film "Desperation Road."

Hurst has additionally done some work in video games. He provided the voice of the character Thor in "God of War Ragnarök." He was nominated at the British Academy Games Awards in the Performer in a Supporting Role category.

Personal Life

In 2005, Hurst married Molly Cookson. The two had originally met in 1994. Together, they founded a production company called Fast Shoes. They live in a home in Woodland Hills, California.