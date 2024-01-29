Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Oct 9, 1981 (42 years old) Birthplace: Oxfordshire Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Film director Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Rupert Friend's Net Worth

What is Rupert Friend's Net Worth?

Rupert Friend is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Rupert Friend first gained recognition for his roles in films like "The Libertine," "Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont," and "Pride and Prejudice." He later appeared in "Homeland," "The Death of Stalin," "At Eternity's Gate," and "Asteroid City," among other films and series.

Early Life

Rupert Friend was born on October 9, 1981, in Cambridge, England. He grew up in Stonesfield, Oxfordshire, and attended The Marlborough School in Woodstock. As a child, he wanted to be an archeologist and travel around the world. He was inspired by the film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." However, he later realized the profession would perhaps not be as thrilling as depicted in the films. He instead decided to pursue a career in acting and was inspired by actors like Marlon Brando and Daniel Day-Lewis. He received his professional acting training at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Career

While he was still a student in drama school, Friend played three minor roles in a stage production of "The Laramie Project" after being spotted by a casting director. He made his onscreen acting debut as Billy Downs opposite Johnny Depp in the 2004 film "The Libertine." For his work in the movie, he was named Outstanding New Talent at the 2005 Satellite Awards. He later stated that being able to work with Depp so early in his career was a great lesson in film acting.

In 2005, Friend landed his first starring role as Ludovic Meyer in the film adaptation of Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont. He starred in the film opposite Joan Plowright. The same year, he also appeared as George Wickham in the movie "Pride & Prejudice." In 2007, he appeared in the films "Virgin Territory," "The Last Legion," "Outlaw," and "The Moon and the Stars." The following year, he had roles in "Jolene" and "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas." In 2009, he appeared in "The Young Victoria" and "Chéri." He also appeared in and co-wrote the short film "The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers." The film won the Best Short award at the Rhode Island International Horror Film Festival.

In 2010, Friend appeared in "The Kid" and "Lullaby for Pi." The same year, he also made his stage debut as Mitchell in the UK premiere of "The Little Dog Laughed." The following year, he appeared in "Steve," another short film which he also wrote and directed. It won the Crystal Image Award at the Rhode Island International Film Festival and was also nominated at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. He also appeared in the film "5 Days of War."

In 2012, Friend began appearing as Peter Quinn in the series "Homeland." It was his first major television role, as he had primarily worked in film. He appeared in 55 episodes of the show through 2017 and received multiple award nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the PAAFTJ Television Awards for his work.

Friend continued working in film while appearing on "Homeland." In 2013, Friend appeared as Oliver in the movie "Starred Up." He was nominated at the British Independent Film Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category. In 2014, he appeared in "Meet Me in Montenegro" and then in "Hitman: Agent 47" in 2015. In 2017, he appeared as Vasily Stalin in "The Death of Stalin." In 2018, he appeared as Theo van Gogh in the award-winning biopic about Vincent van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate." The same year, he also appeared in the film "A Simple Favor."

Friend landed his next major television role when he was cast in the series "Strange Angel" from 2018 to 2019. He appeared as the character Ernest Donovan in 15 episodes of the show. His performance received positive critical reviews. He also appeared in "Dream Corp, LLC" in 2018. In 2021, Friend appeared in the films "Separation" and "Infinite."

In the early 2020s, Friend began working regularly with director Wes Anderson. The collaboration started with a cameo appearance as an actor playing a drill sergeant in "The French Dispatch" in 2021. He would work with Anderson again in a more substantial role in "Asteroid City" in 2023 and also appeared in Anderson's short films "The Swan" and "The Rat Catcher," based on short stories by author Roald Dahl.

In 2022, Friend appeared as James Whitehouse in the miniseries "Anatomy of a Scandal." The series consisted of six episodes and premiered on Netflix. The same year, he was cast as The Grand Inquisitor in the miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and appeared in four episodes. He also had a role in the film "Last Looks." In 2023, he had a role in the miniseries "High Desert" as Guru Bob. He appeared in eight episodes of the Apple TV+ comedy series. He also has a role in the film "The American Society of Magical Negroes."

Personal Life

From 2005 to 2010, Friend dated actress Keira Knightley. The two had met while filming "Pride & Prejudice." In 2013, he met American athlete and actress Aimee Mullins. They began dating and got engaged in December 2014. The couple were married on May 1, 2016.