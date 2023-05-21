Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Mar 20, 1986 (37 years old) Place of Birth: Melbourne Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Model, Presenter, VJ, Actor Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Ruby Rose's Net Worth

What Is Ruby Rose's Net Worth?

Ruby Rose is an Australian model, actress, television personality, and MTV VJ who has a net worth of $4 million. Ruby Rose is known for roles such as Stella Carlin on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" (2015–2016) and Kate Kane / Batwoman on The CW's "Batwoman" (2019–2020).

Rose has more than 20 acting credits to her name, including the films "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (2016), "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" (2017), "John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017), "Pitch Perfect 3" (2017), "The Meg" (2018), and "1Up" (2022), and she served as a presenter on MTV Australia from 2007 to 2011. Ruby wrote and directed the 2016 music video "The Veronicas: On Your Side," and she wrote and produced the 2014 short film "Break Free." She has co-hosted "Australia's Next Top Model" (2009) and "The Project" (2009–2011). Rose was runner-up in the 2002 "Girlfriend" model search, and she launched the fashion lines Milk and Honey Designed by Ruby Rose (2010) and Faircloth Lane (2014).

Early Life

Ruby Rose was born Ruby Rose Langenheim on March 20, 1986, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Ruby was born to a 20-year-old single mother, Katia Langenheim, and during her childhood, Rose and her mother lived in Tasmania and Surfers Paradise before returning to Melbourne. Ruby studied at University High School and Footscray City College. Her godfather was Lionel Rose, an Indigenous Australian boxer who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1968 and was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003. Ruby's great-grandmother was German actress Ellen Bang, and her great-grandfather was Alec Campbell, who fought in World War I as a teenager.

Career

In 2002, Rose was runner-up in the "Girlfriend" model search, and she later graced the pages of magazines such as "Vogue Australia," "Cosmopolitan," "Marie Claire," "Maxim," and "InStyle." She was named the Australian ambassador for the electronics company JVC, the Danish luxury label Georg Jensen, and the Australian clothing company JAG, and she has served as the face of the cosmetics company Maybelline New York (in Australia) as well as Urban Decay Cosmetics. Ruby released the fashion line Milk and Honey Designed by Ruby Rose in 2010, followed by Faircloth Lane in 2014. In 2017, she starred in Nike's "Kiss My Airs" campaign. Ruby was a VJ for MTV Australia from 2007 to 2011, and around this time, she hosted or co-hosted "Australia's Next Top Model" (2009), "The Project" (2009–2011), "Ultimate School Musical" (2010), and the 2009 MTV Australia Awards.

Rose made her acting debut in the 2011 360 music video "Boys like You," and her first film was 2013's "Around the Block." She guest-starred on the Australian crime comedy "Mr & Mrs Murder" in 2013, and from 2015 to 2016, she played Stella Carlin on the critically-acclaimed Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black." Ruby guest-starred on "Dark Matter" (2015) and co-hosted the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards, then she appeared in the films "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (2016), "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" (2017), "John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017), "Pitch Perfect 3" (2017), and "The Meg" (2018).

From 2018 to 2019, she played Kate Kane / Batwoman in a few episodes of The CW superhero series "The Flash," "Arrow," and "Supergirl," and in 2019, she began playing the role on "Batwoman." Rose left the series after the first season, and she later told "Entertainment Weekly" that an on-set injury was a factor in her decision to leave. She stated, "I'm proud of myself for working under sort of interesting circumstances, you know, with the recovery and all. I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return." In October 2021, Ruby alleged that the "Batwoman" set was unsafe and abusive, and in response, a spokesperson for the show stated, "The truth is that Warner Bros Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned." After "Batwoman," Rose appeared in the films "SAS: Red Notice" (2021), "Vanquish" (2021), "Stowaway" (2021), "1Up" (2022), and "Taurus" (2022).

Personal Life

Ruby came out as a lesbian when she was 12 years old, and she has said that she was bullied, both verbally and physically, by her male peers. She told "The Guardian" in 2014: "I found myself in really dangerous situations, where, if a guy said something to me like, 'What are you? You're a girl but you're trying to be a boy,' or 'Look at you, you're disgusting' […] if I talked back, a few times I got hit by guys. They'd say, 'I would never hit a girl, but you're not a girl.'" In the interview, she also stated, "As a little kid, I was convinced that I was a guy. I used to bind with ACE bandages, which is really, really bad for you. I was like, five or six? I was really young. I didn't have anything there to bind! I used to sleep on my chest because I thought it would stop me from getting boobs. I used to pray to God that I wouldn't get breasts." Rose was sexually abused by a relative during her childhood, and she attempted suicide when she was 12. Ruby has been diagnosed with clinical depression and complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and she has attempted suicide several times. Rose identifies as genderfluid and uses she/her and they/them pronouns.

Ruby became engaged to fashion designer Phoebe Dahl in 2014, but they split up in late 2015. The two worked together on the Faircloth Lane fashion line. From October 2016 to April 2018, she was in a relationship with The Veronicas singer Jess Origliasso, who she had dated in 2008. In 2019, Rose had emergency back surgery because she suffered from a spine issue that had resulted in "Batwoman" stunts causing two herniated discs. She has said that she would have been at risk of paralysis if she had not had the surgery. Ruby follows a vegan diet, and she was named PETA's Sexiest Vegan of 2017 alongside Jenna Dewan Tatum and Maggie Q.

Awards and Nominations

In 2009, Ruby won an Astra Award for Favourite Female Personality, and she was nominated for Favourite Personality the following year. In 2016, she was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, and the "Orange Is the New Black" cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. That year Rose also received a People's Choice Award nomination for The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular(TM) Award. In 2017, she earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress: Action for "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," and in 2020, she received a Queerty nomination for TV Performance for "Batwoman." She was named the "GQ Australia" Woman of the Year in 2015, and she has earned British LGBT Award nominations for Celebrity Rising Star (2015) and Celebrity of the Year (2016).

Real Estate

In 2021, Rose paid $2.6 million for a 3,138 square foot home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles. The home sits on a 7,227 square foot lot, and it includes four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a swimming pool. Shortly before buying the home, Ruby sold her 2,243 square foot Sherman Oaks home for $2.1 million, $300,000 more than she paid for it in 2017.