Rosario Dawson Net Worth:

What is Rosario Dawson's Net Worth and Salary?

Rosario Dawson is an American actress, writer, and singer who has a net worth of $8 million dollars. Dawson began her acting career as a child on "Sesame Street" but didn't appear on the big screen until she was cast in "Kids" (1995) as a teenager. She appeared in "He Got Game" (1998) and "Side Streets" (1998) before working on a re-release of "1999" with Prince. Rosario also teamed up with OutKast and The Chemical Brothers before landing a part in Spike Lee's "25th Hour" in 2002. Dawson has more than 100 film and TV credits to her name, including "Josie and the Pussycats" (2001), "Men in Black II" (2002), "Rent" (2005), "Clerks II" (2006), "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010), and "Jane the Virgin" (2018–2019). In March 2020, it was announced that Rosario had been cast as Ahsoka Tano on the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."

Early Life

Rosario Dawson was born Rosario Isabel Dawson on May 9, 1979, in New York City. Rosario's mother, Isabel Celeste, gave birth to her at the age of 16, and her biological father, Patrick C. Harris, wasn't in the picture. Isabel married construction worker Greg Dawson when Rosario was a year old, and they gave her a half-brother, Clay, three years later. When Dawson was 6, her family became squatters in an abandoned East Village apartment, and she later lived in Texas, graduating from Garland High School. Rosario also attended the prestigious Lee Strasberg Institute.

Career

At the age of 15, Dawson was discovered by Larry Clark and Harmony Korine on the steps of her building, and they cast her as Ruby in 1995's "Kids," a controversial film that was written by Korine and directed by Clark. She followed "Kids" with the 1997 short film "Girls' Night Out" and soon appeared in the films "Light It Up" (1999), "Down to You" (2000), and "King of the Jungle" (2000) as well as music videos for The Chemical Brothers' "Out of Control" (1999) and Aaliyah's "Miss You" (2002). Rosario played bassist Valerie Brown in 2001's "Josie and the Pussycats" and an alien princess in 2002's "Men in Black II," which grossed $441.8 million at the box office. Dawson then appeared in "Alexander" (2004), "Sin City" (2005), and "Death Proof" (2007), and played Mimi Marquez in the 2005 film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Rent." In 2006, she starred in Kevin Smith's "Clerks II" and co-created "Occult Crimes Taskforce," a comic book miniseries. Rosario produced and starred in the film "Descent" (2007) and the web series "Gemini Division" (2008), co-starred with Will Smith in 2008's "Seven Pounds," hosted a 2009 episode of "Saturday Night Live," and played Persephone in 2010's "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief."

From 2015 to 2016, Dawson played Claire Temple on Netflix's "Daredevil," and she reprised her role on "Jessica Jones" (2015), "Luke Cage" (2016–2018), "Iron Fist" (2017), and "The Defenders" (2017). She played Jane "J.R." Ramos on 17 episodes of The CW's "Jane the Virgin" from 2018 to 2019, and in recent years, she has appeared in the films "Someone Great" (2019), "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" (2019), "Zombieland: Double Tap" (2019), and "The Water Man" (2020). In 2017, Rosario voiced Barbara Gordon / Batgirl in "The Lego Batman Movie," which grossed $312 million worldwide, and she has also lent her voice to "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto" (2009), "Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast" (2015), and "Elena of Avalor" (2018) as well as several animated Justice League/Wonder Woman movies (voicing Diana Prince / Wonder Woman).

Philanthropy

Dawson is an active supporter of several charities, including Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, the Lower East Side Girls Club, Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Voto Latino. She has served as a spokeswoman for Doctors Without Borders, Conservation International, Save The Children, National Geographic Society, The Nature Conservancy, and More Than Footprints. In 2012, she teamed up with SodaStream International to spread the word about reducing the use of bottles and cans as part of their Unbottle the World Day campaign, and she has been a member of the board of directors for Scenarios USA and V-Day.

Personal Life

Rosario, who identifies as a member of the LGBT community, has reportedly dated actor Jason Lewis, director Danny Boyle, and comedian Eric Andre. She began a relationship with Senator Cory Booker in the fall of 2018 and drove across the country to move into his Newark, New Jersey, during the summer of 2020. Dawson has a daughter, Lola, who she adopted in 2014 when Lola was 12 years old. In 2004, Rosario was arrested during a protest against President George W. Bush and again in 2016 during a Democracy Spring sit-in on Capital Hill. She has supported Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders, and she endorsed Booker during his campaign for the 2020 presidential election.

In October 2019, a trans man named Dedrek Finley filed a civil suit against Dawson and her mother. Finley, who has known the family for 20 years and had been hired to do construction work for them, stated that they "violated [his] civil and labor rights, intentionally misgendered and deadnamed him, and assaulted him while yelling transphobic insults." The Dawsons have called the allegations "false and baseless."

Awards and Nominations

Rosario was honored with the Community Service Award at the 2013 ALMA Awards, and the following year, she shared a Special Achievement in Film award for "Cesar Chavez" with Diego Luna, Michael Peña and America Ferrera. She won the Rising Star Award at the 2004 American Black Film Festival and earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Seven Pounds" in 2009. Dawson won a BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for "The Lego Batman Movie" at the 2018 Behind the Voice Actors Awards, and she received a Satellite Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, Comedy or Musical and a ShoWest Award for Supporting Actress of the Year for "Rent." Rosario won a Streamy Award for Best Female Actor in a Dramatic Web Series for "Gemini Division" in 2009 and an Acting and Activism Award from the Women Film Critics Circle Awards in 2014, and the cast of "A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints" received a Special Jury Prize at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. Dawson has also earned nominations from the BET Awards, Black Reel Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Imagen Foundation Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, Scream Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.