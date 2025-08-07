What is Rory Kinnear's Net Worth?

Rory Kinnear is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Rory Kinnear is known for his roles on such television series as "Black Mirror," "Count Arthur Strong," "Years and Years," "The Diplomat," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." He is also known for his roles in four James Bond films and the two "Bank of Dave" films, and for his Olivier Award-winning roles in the plays "The Man of Mode" and "Othello."

Early Life and Education

Rory Kinnear was born on February 17, 1978 in London, England to actors Carmel Cryan and Roy Kinnear. He has two older sisters. Kinnear was educated at Tower House School and St Paul's School before attending Balliol College, Oxford. He went on to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Television Career

In 2001, Kinnear made his television debut in an episode of the BBC legal drama "Judge John Deed." He subsequently appeared in episodes of "Menace," "Ultimate Force," "The Second Coming," and "Silent Witness." Kinnear acted in a number of television films in the latter half of the decade, including "Secret Smile," "Mansfield Park," "The Curse of Steptoe," and "The Long Walk to Finchley." He also appeared in episodes of such series as "Five Days," "Messiah: The Rapture," "Waking the Dead," "Ashes to Ashes," "Cranford," and "The Thick of It." In 2010, Kinnear starred in the first season of the BBC Two police procedural "Vexed" and portrayed Brian Epstein in the BBC Four television film "Lennon Naked." The following year, he starred in the television film "Women in Love" and played the blackmailed Prime Minister Michael Callow in the first episode of the anthology series "Black Mirror," entitled "The National Anthem." In 2012, Kinnear starred in the television film "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" and the first episode of the Shakespeare series "The Hollow Crown." Subsequently, in 2013, he starred in the Channel 4 drama "Southcliffe" and the ITV drama "Lucan," and began playing the main character Michael Baker on the BBC sitcom "Count Arthur Strong." The latter series ran until 2017.

From 2014 to 2016, Kinnear played the Creature on the horror series "Penny Dreadful," and in 2015 he starred in the BBC miniseries adaptation of J. K. Rowling's novel "The Casual Vacancy." In 2017, Kinnear starred in the miniseries "Guerrilla" and on the short-lived BBC sitcom "Quacks." The next year, he voiced Cowslip in a CGI-animated adaptation of "Watership Down." Kinnear concluded the decade on a prolific note, portraying Craig Oliver in the television film "Brexit: The Uncivil War" and Nikita Ivanovich Panin in the miniseries "Catherine the Great," and starring in the dystopian science-fiction miniseries "Years and Years." Kicking off the 2020s, he had a main role on the Showtime series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," a spinoff of "Penny Dreadful." Following that, Kinnear portrayed neo-Nazi leader Colin Jordan in the 2021 BBC adaptation of Jo Bloom's novel "Ridley Road." In 2022, he starred in the first season of the period romantic comedy series "Our Flag Means Death," and in 2023 he began the main role of Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge on the Netflix political thriller "The Diplomat." Kinnear went on to play Tom Bombadil in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and Frank Kitson in "Say Nothing," both in 2024. His subsequent credits were the miniseries "Toxic Town" and "Amadeus."

Film Career

Kinnear's first major role on the big screen was as MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of Solace." He reprised the role in the subsequent Bond films "Skyfall" (2012), "Spectre" (2015), and "No Time to Die" (2021). Kinnear appeared in many other films during that span of time, including "Broken," "Cuban Fury," "The Imitation Game," "Man Up," "Trespass Against Us," "iBoy," and "Peterloo." After his time in the Bond franchise, Kinnear starred opposite Jessie Buckley in the 2022 horror film "Men" and portrayed self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick in the 2023 biopic "Bank of Dave." He reprised his role from the latter in the 2025 sequel "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger." Kinnear's other film credits include the 2024 action comedy "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," in which he portrays Winston Churchill.

Stage Career

Kinnear began his career on stage in 2002 with roles in "The Seagull" and "The Tempest." He went on to appear in such plays as "The Taming of the Shrew," "Cymbeline," "Festen," "Hamlet," and "Mary Stuart." In 2006, Kinnear made his National Theatre debut in "Southwark Fair," and the following year he was in National Theatre productions of "The Man of Mode" and "Philistines." For his work in "The Man of Mode," he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role. Kinnear received another Olivier Award nomination for his supporting performance in "Burnt by the Sun" in 2009. The year after that, he played the titular role in "Hamlet," earning him a third Olivier Award nomination. In 2013, Kinnear received his fourth career nomination and second win for playing Iago in "Othello." His stage credits since then have included "The Trial," "The Threepenny Opera," "Young Marx," "Macbeth," and "Here We Are."

Personal Life

Kinnear is in a relationship with Pandora Colin, daughter of William David Ormsby-Gore, 5th Baron Harlech. Together, they have a son and a daughter.