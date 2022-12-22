Rory Culkin Net Worth:

What Is Rory Culkin's Net Worth?

Rory Culkin is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Rory Culkin is the younger brother of "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin and "Succession" star Kieran Culkin. Rory has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "You Can Count on Me" (2000), "Signs" (2002), "Mean Creek" (2004), "The Night Listener" (2006), "Scream 4" (2011), "Welcome to Willits" (2016), "Columbus" (2017), and "Lords of Chaos" (2018), the television series "Castle Rock" (2018), "City on a Hill" (2019), and "The Expecting" (2020), and the miniseries "Waco" (2018) and "Under the Banner of Heaven" (2022). Culkin also served as a co-producer on "Welcome to Willits" and "Lords of Chaos."

Early Life

Rory Culkin was born Rory Hugh Culkin on July 21, 1989, in New York City. Rory is the son of Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup, and he grew up with six older siblings, Shane, Dakota, Macaulay, Kieran, Quinn, and Christian. Sadly, Dakota passed away in 2008 after being struck by a car in Los Angeles, and Culkin's half-sister, Jennifer Adamson, died of a drug overdose in 2000. Kit is a former Broadway actor, and he met Patricia when she was working as a road traffic controller in Wyoming; the two were together from 1974 to 1995. Actress Bonnie Bedelia is Rory's paternal aunt.

Career

Rory began his acting career alongside Macaulay and Kieran, sometimes portraying younger versions of their characters. His first film appearance was in a photograph in 1993's "The Good Son," and the following year, he played the younger version of the title character in "Ri¢hie Ri¢h" (who was played by Macaulay). Culkin also played the 10-year-old version of Jason "Igby" Slocumb Jr. in 2002's "Igby Goes Down," which starred Kieran. Rory won a Young Artist Award for 2000's "You Can Count on Me," and in 2001, he starred in the TV movie "Off Season" and began a two-episode stint on the ABC sitcom "The Job." Culkin guest-starred on "The Twilight Zone" (2002) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2003), and in 2002, he co-starred with Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, and Abigail Breslin in M. Night Shyamalan's "Signs," which grossed $408.2 million at the box office. Rory then appeared in the films "It Runs in the Family" (2003), "Mean Creek" (2004), "The Zodiac" (2005), "The Chumscrubber" (2005), "Down in the Valley" (2005), "Chasing 3000" (2008), and "Lymelife" (2008) and co-starred with Robin Williams and Toni Collette in 2006's "The Night Listener."

In 2011, Culkin gave a killer performance as Charlie Walker in "Scream 4" alongside Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, and Hayden Panettiere. The film brought in $97 million at the box office and earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Horror. Around this time, Rory starred in the films "Twelve" (2010), "Hick" (2011), "Electrick Children" (2012), "Intruders" (2015), and "Welcome to Willits" (2016), and he played the title role in 2014's "Gabriel" and 2016's "Jack Goes Home." Culkin guest-starred on the Amazon Prime Video crime drama "Sneaky Pete" in 2017 and 2018, and he portrayed David Thibodeau in the Paramount Network miniseries "Waco" and had a recurring role as Willie on the Stephen King anthology series "Castle Rock" in 2018. He played Clay Roach in five episodes of the Showtime crime drama "City on a Hill" in 2019, and in 2020, he starred as Tyler on "The Expecting" and guest-starred on the anthology series "50 States of Fright," which both streamed on Quibi. Rory appeared in the films "Columbus" (2017), "The Song of Sway Lake" (2017), "Bullet Head" (2018), "Materna" (2020), and "The Last Thing Mary Saw" (2021), and he portrayed Norwegian musician Euronymous in the 2018 horror movie "Lords of Chaos," which earned him a Jury Prize at the Molins Film Festival. Culkin guest-starred on the Netflix miniseries "Halston" in 2021, and in 2022, he played Samuel Lafferty in the Hulu miniseries "Under the Banner of Heaven."

Personal Life

Rory married Sarah Scrivener, a cinematographer who worked on "Scream 4," on April 8, 2018. WWE manager Paul Heyman officiated the wedding, which took place in New Orleans the day before WrestleMania 34.

Awards and Nominations

Culkin earned five Young Artist Award nominations, winning Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actor for "You Can Count on Me" in 2001. His other nominations were for Best Performance in a TV Movie or Special – Leading Young Actor for "Off Season" (2002), Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actor for "Signs" (2003) and "Mean Creek" (2005), and Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actor for "The Night Listener" (2007). Rory was named Best Actor for "Lords of Chaos" at the 2018 Molins Film Festival, and he shared a Jury Prize for Best Ensemble Cast – North American Narrative Feature with his "Columbus" co-stars at the 2017 VC FilmFest – Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. The "Mean Creek" cast received a Special Distinction Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2005, four years after Rory earned a nomination for Best Debut Performance for "You Can Count on Me." Culkin received Phoenix Film Critics Society Award nominations for Best Performance by a Youth in a Leading or Supporting Role for "You Can Count on Me" (2001) and "Signs" (2003), and "Signs" also earned him a Sierra Award nomination for Youth in Film at the 2002 Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards. Rory has also received a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Actor for "Gabriel" (2015), a Queen Palm International Film Festival nomination for Best Actor – Feature Film for "The Song of Sway Lake" (2018), and a Tribeca Film Festival nomination for Best Actor – U.S. Narrative Feature for "Materna" (2020).