What is Rondell Sheridan's Net Worth?

Rondell Sheridan is an American actor, comedian, and director who has a net worth of $2 million. From 2003 to 2007 Rondell starred on "That's So Raven," alongside Raven Symone, Kyle Massey and Orlando Brown. He then also appeared on the spinoff "Cory In The House," from 2007 to 2008 and "Raven's Home." He also co-created and starred on the short-lived sitcom "Minor Adjustments" in the mid-1990s. Among his other notable roles, Sheridan played André Walker on the Nickelodeon children's sitcom "Cousin Skeeter."

Early Life and Education

Rondell Sheridan was born on August 15, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois. For his higher education, he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he studied communications. After graduating in 1980, Sheridan studied acting at Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City.

Television Career

Sheridan first appeared on television in 1987 when he performed stand-up comedy on "Stand Up America." A few years later, he did stand-up on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." Sheridan went on to land his first acting roles in episodes of the sitcoms "A Different World" and "Brotherly Love." In 1995, he co-created the sitcom "Minor Adjustments," on which he also starred as gifted child psychologist Dr. Ron Aimes. The show originally ran on NBC before moving to UPN in early 1996. It was ultimately canceled after one season. Sheridan subsequently had guest roles on such shows as "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Touched by an Angel," and "Kenan & Kel." He also served as a regular panelist on the game show "Figure it Out," and hosted the clip show "Show Me the Funny." Sheridan landed his next main role in 1998, playing patriarch André Walker on the Nickelodeon children's sitcom "Cousin Skeeter." The show ran for three seasons through 2001.

Sheridan began his most well-known role in 2003 on the Disney Channel sitcom "That's So Raven." He played Victor Baxter, a chef and the father of Raven-Symoné's titular character. The show ran for four seasons through 2007. Sheridan subsequently reprised his role as Victor Baxter on the spinoff sitcom "Cory in the House," which ran for two seasons from 2007 to 2008. He returned as the character on the second spinoff, "Raven's Home," in a guest role in the show's second season in 2018. Sheridan joined the main cast of "Raven's Home" for the fifth season in 2022 after his character suffered a heart attack. Elsewhere on television, he has appeared on various game shows, including "Hollywood Squares" and "Punchline." Sheridan also had guest roles on "Hannah Montana" and "The Jadagrace Show."

Film Career

Sheridan made his acting debut in the 1983 Troma comedy film "The First Turn-On!," the last in a series of four so-called "sexy comedies" from Troma. He next appeared in the 1986 horror comedy anthology film "Deadtime Stories." Sheridan wasn't in another film until 1999, when he played Trooper Dixon in the thriller "Rites of Passage." He acted infrequently on film after that. In the 2000s, Sheridan became a director and directed a string of short films, including "Last Day of School," "Wiz's World," "Hollywood Halloween," "Super Impossible Squad," and "Nowhere Cafe." He also wrote some of these shorts.