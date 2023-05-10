What is Ron Rifkin's net worth?

Ron Rifkin is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Ron Rifkin got his start in TV on the series "Gidget" in 1966. Rifkin is perhaps best known for playing Saul Holden on "Brothers & Sisters" and Arvin Sloane on "Alias" alongside Jennifer Garner. He has also appeared on "The Mary Tyler Moore Hour", "One Day at a Time", "ER", "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", "The Sunshine Boys", "Boiler Room", "Dragonfly" and "The Sum of All Fears". Rifkin is a Tony Award winner for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the Broadway production of "Cabaret". In addition to a successful film, TV and theater career, Rifkin also voices numerous audio books, including Lois Lowry's Newberry Award-winning novel "The Giver". He has been married to his wife, fashion designer Iva Rifkin, since 1966.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born and raised in New York City, Rifkin developed an interest in acting from a young age. He made his professional debut in the late 1960s, appearing in several off-Broadway plays. His first significant film role came in 1971 with "The Devil's Daughter," a horror film that began to showcase his acting range.

Career Breakthrough

Rifkin's breakthrough came in the 1990s when he landed a recurring role in the critically acclaimed TV series "ER" as Dr. Carl Vucelich. His performance in the medical drama series earned him widespread recognition and led to more prominent roles in film and television.

Success in Film and Television

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Rifkin appeared in numerous successful films and TV series. He played District Attorney Ellis Loew in the film "L.A. Confidential," which was a critical and commercial success. However, Rifkin is perhaps best known for his role as Arvin Sloane in the TV series "Alias," a role that solidified his reputation as a versatile actor capable of tackling complex characters.

Theater Career

Parallel to his success in film and television, Rifkin also maintained an active theater career. He won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in the 1998 Broadway revival of "Cabaret." His other notable theater performances include roles in "The Substance of Fire" and "Three Hotels."

Later Career and Current Work

Rifkin continues to work in film, television, and theater. More recently, he was part of the main cast in the drama series "Brothers & Sisters," where he portrayed family patriarch Saul Holden. As of 2023, Rifkin continues to take on diverse roles, further demonstrating his wide acting range.

Personal Life and Interests

Rifkin is married to Iva Rifkin, and they have one child together. A private person, Rifkin has always maintained a low-key presence off-screen. He is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in supporting arts education in schools.

Hamptons Mansion

In 2018 Ron and Jon Robin Baitz, the creator of "Brothers & Sisters," listed a mansion in Water Mill, New York for $3.5 million. Ron and his wife lived in his home for many years when not at their NYC apartment.