Ron James net worth: Ron James is a Canadian stand up comedian who has a net worth of $3 million. He is perhaps best known for starring on The Ron James Show from 2010 to 2013.

Ron James was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1958. He was a part of The Second City troupe in Toronto. James was nominated a Genie Award in 1989 for Best Supporting Actor for the film Something About Love. He moved to Los Angeles, California. James provided the voice of Mring the Gupin on the television series Ewoks in 1985. He provided voices for the TV series RoboCop in 1988. Ron James starred as Raymond on the series The Industry from 1998 to 2002 and starred as Benny "Blackfly" Broughton on the television series Blackfly from 2001 to 2002. He has starred in comedy specials including Ron James: The Road Between My Ears, Ron James: The Big Picture, Ron James: Fast Forward, and Ron James: True North. He also won a Gemini Award in 1999 for Best Writing in a Comedy or Variety Program or Series for This Hour Has 22 Minutes: New Year' Eve Special.