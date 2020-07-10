Ron Dean net worth: Ron Dean is an American actor who has a net worth of $1.5 million. He is known for starring in several movies including Rudy, Risky Business, Cocktail, The Breakfast Club, and more.

Ron Dean was born in Chicago, Illinois in August 1938. He has more than 90 acting credits to his name dating back to the film The Last Affair in 1976. Over the years he has had recurring roles on the TV series Lady Blue from 1985 to 1986, Crime Story from 1986 to 1987, Frasier from 1994 to 1998, Early Edition from 1996 to 2000, NYPD Blue from 1994 to 2004, Chicago Fire from 2012 to 2013, and more. Ron Dean has starred in several films including Continental Divide, Risky Business, The Big Score, Code of Silence, The Breakfast Club, The Color of Money, Big Shots, Above the Law, Cocktail, The Babe, The Fugitive, Rudy, The Client, Chain Reaction, Swimming Upstream, The Guardian, The Dark Knight, and more.