Roman Griffin Davis net worth: Roman Griffin Davis is an English actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Roman Griffin Davis was born in London, England in March 2007. He is the son of cinematographer Ben Davis. Roman Griffin Davis made his acting debut starring as Jojo in the 2019 film Jojo Rabbit. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Jojo Rabbit in 2020. Roman Griffin Davis was also nominated for a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award for Best Young Actor/Actress for Jojo Rabbit in 2020. He was nominated for a Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award for Best Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 and Under for Jojo Rabbit in 2019 and for a San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Breakthrough Artist for Jojo Rabbit in 2019. His twin brother also appears in Jojo Rabbit.