Roger Lodge Net Worth

What Is Roger Lodge's Net Worth?

Roger Lodge is an American game show host, sports radio host, actor, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Roger Lodge has earned his net worth as the producer and host of the syndicated dating show "Blind Date" and HDNet's "CelebriDate." Lodge hosted the stage production "The Price Is Right Live!" in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Roger has also hosted the GSN game show "Camouflage. He hosts the radio show "The SportsLodge" on AM 830 KLAA, and he also hosts the Los Angeles Angels pregame show on that station and on the Angels Baseball Radio Network. Roger has appeared in the films "Not of This Earth" (1988), "Tammy and the T-Rex" (1994), "The Fan" (1996), and "Why Did I Get Married Too?" (2010), and he has guest-starred on television series such as "Full House" (1989–1994), "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" (1996), "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (2000), "Spin City" (2002), "That's So Raven" (2004), and "Palm Royale" (2024–2025). In 2001, he earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for TV – Choice Personality for "Blind Date."

Early Life

Roger Lodge was born Roger Chavez on March 12, 1960, in Fontana, California. After his father left, Roger's mother, Helga, married Robert Lodge. Roger's brother, Steven Albert Chavez Lodge, is a politician and retired homicide detective. Lodge played basketball at Cerritos High School, where future college basketball coach Ben Howland was one of his teammates. Roger played basketball at Whittier College as well.

Career

Lodge began his entertainment career with minor roles in films and television shows and a regular guest-hosting gig on the E! series "Talk Soup." In the '80s and '90s, he guest-starred on "You Again?" (1986), "Days of Our Lives" (1989), "Full House" (1989–1994), "General Hospital" (1993), and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" (1996) and appeared in the films "Not of This Earth" (1988), "Tammy and the T-Rex" (1994), "Temptress" (1995), "The Fan" (1996), and "Mel" (1998). From 1999 to 2006, Roger hosted "Blind Date," a syndicated dating show that earned him a Teen Choice Award nomination in 2001. In 2007, he started hosting the GSN game show "Camouflage," and from 2005 to 2010, he appeared in over 115 episodes of ESPN's "Rome Is Burning." Lodge guest-starred on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (2000), "Yes, Dear" (2000), "The Parkers" (2001), "The Nightmare Room" (2001), "Providence" (2001), "Spin City" (2002), "That's So Raven" (2004) "Girlfriends" (2006), "Hit the Floor" (2013), "Grandfathered" (2016), "Fuller House" (2016), "Big Shot" (2022), and "Palm Royale" (2024–2025), and he appeared in the film "Why Did I Get Married Too?" (2010) and the TV movies "Naughty or Nice" (2004) and "High School Possession" (2014). In 2011, he began hosting "CelebriDate" on HDNet; he also executive-produced the show. Roger was a commentator on more than 100 episodes of the truTV series "The Smoking Gun Presents: World's Dumbest…" (2008–2012), and he has appeared on "The Wayne Brady Show" (2003), "The New Tom Green Show" (2003), "Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin" (2011), and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (2014).

Personal Life

Roger married actress/model Pamela Paulshock on October 30, 2007, and they welcomed a son, Peyton, in June 2004 and a daughter, Alexandra, in August 2006. Lodge was previously married to actress Zetta Whitlow, and their son, Brandon (born 1988), played baseball for UCLA before being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011. During NBA All-Star Weekend in 2004 and 2005, Roger was the winner of the Celebrity 3-Point Shootout.

Real Estate

In 2001, Roger paid $650,000 for a home in Sherman Oaks, California. He still owns this home and today it is worth around $2 million.