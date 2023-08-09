Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Sep 17, 1928 - Oct 3, 1998 (70 years old) Place of Birth: Herne Hill Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Film Director, Photographer, Voice Actor Nationality: England 💰 Compare Roddy McDowall's Net Worth

What was Roddy McDowall's net worth?

Roddy McDowall was an English-American actor, voice artist, director, and photographer who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 1998. That's the same as around $7.5 million in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation. Roddy McDowall was best known for his roles in "The Planet of the Apes" film series, "How Green Was My Valley", and "Lassie Come Home". McDowall died in October 1998 at the age of 70.

McDowall began his career as a child actor in the 1930s. He appeared in several films, including "How Green Was My Valley" (1941), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He continued to act as a teenager and young adult, appearing in films such as "Lassie Come Home" (1943) and "The Robe" (1953).

In the 1950s, McDowall began to focus more on television and theater. He starred in several successful television series, including "The Twilight Zone" and "The Wild Wild West". He also appeared in several Broadway plays, including "The Crucible" and "The Lion in Winter".

In the 1960s, McDowall returned to films with a starring role in the "Planet of the Apes" film series. He played Cornelius in four sequels, and he also appeared in several other science fiction films, such as "Logan's Run" (1976) and "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (1979).

McDowall continued to act throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He appeared in several films, including "Crocodile Dundee II" (1988) and "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992). He also appeared in several television series, including "The Ray Bradbury Theater" and "Babylon 5".

Early Life

Roddy McDowall was born on September 17, 1928, in Herne Hill, London, England. He was the only child of Winifred (née Corcoran), an Irish-born aspiring actress, and Thomas Andrew McDowall, a merchant seaman of distant Scottish descent. McDowall was enrolled in elocution courses at age five and had appeared in several films by the time he was ten.

1940s – 1950s Career

McDowall's first major film role was in the 1941 drama "How Green Was My Valley." He played Huw Morgan, the youngest son of a Welsh mining family. The film was a critical and commercial success, and McDowall was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

McDowall continued to act as a teenager and young adult, appearing in films such as "Lassie Come Home" (1943), "The Keys of the Kingdom" (1944), and "The Robe" (1953). He also appeared in several television series, including "The Ford Theatre Hour" and "The Philco Television Playhouse."

1950s – 1970s Career

In the 1950s, McDowall began to focus more on television and theater. He starred in several successful television series, including "The Twilight Zone" and "The Wild Wild West." He also appeared in several Broadway plays, including "The Crucible" and "The Lion in Winter."

In the 1960s, McDowall returned to films with a starring role in the "Planet of the Apes" film series. He played Cornelius, a sympathetic ape scientist, in four sequels, and he also appeared in several other science fiction films, such as "Logan's Run" (1976) and "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (1979).

Later Life 1980s-1990s

In the 1980s and 1990s, McDowall continued to act in a variety of films and television shows. He appeared in the films "Crocodile Dundee II" (1988), "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992), and "The Flintstones" (1994). He also appeared in the television series "The Ray Bradbury Theater" (1985-1992), "Babylon 5" (1993-1998), and "The Wild Thornberrys" (1998).

McDowall was also a successful voice actor. He voiced the character of Cornelius in the "Planet of the Apes" animated series (1975-1976) and the character of Mr. Smee in the "Peter Pan" animated series (1989-1990).

Personal Life and Death

McDowall was a private person and did not often discuss his personal life. He was known to be a kind and gentle man, and he was a close friend of many actors and actresses. He was also a passionate animal lover and was a vocal advocate for animal rights.

McDowall died of cancer in October 1998, at his home in Studio City, California. He was 70 years old. He was cremated and his ashes were scattered at sea.

Studio City Home

Roddy lived in the same home in Studio City, California for nearly three decades. His estate sold the home a few months after his death for $1.3 million.