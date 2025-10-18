What is Rockmond Dunbar's Net Worth and Salary?

Rockmond Dunbar is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand million. Rockmond Dunbar is known for his versatile television career, spanning major roles in "Soul Food," "Prison Break," "Sons of Anarchy," "The Mentalist," and "9-1-1." Over more than three decades in the industry, Dunbar has built a reputation for playing strong, emotionally grounded characters who balance intensity with depth. His performances have earned him steady work in both drama and action genres, and he became a familiar face on network television thanks to his commanding screen presence and consistency. Off-screen, Dunbar's career took an unexpected turn when he left "9-1-1" amid controversy surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates and later filed a lawsuit against Disney-owned 20th Television, which he ultimately lost in 2025. Despite the professional setback, Dunbar remains respected for his talent and his commitment to standing by his beliefs.

Early Life

Rockmond Dunbar was born on January 11, 1973, in Berkeley, California. He attended Oakland Technical High School before studying at Morehouse College in Atlanta. He later transferred to the College of Santa Fe and the University of New Mexico, where he began developing his craft as an actor. During his college years, he also discovered a passion for visual art, which he would later explore professionally alongside his acting career. Through ancestry research, Dunbar traced his lineage to the Yoruba people of Nigeria and was given the Yoruba name Omobowale, meaning "our son has come home."

Career Beginnings

Dunbar began acting professionally in the early 1990s, earning small roles in shows like "Earth 2" and "The Pretender." These early performances gave him on-set experience and exposure to network television. He continued building his résumé with appearances on series such as "Felicity," "Two Guys and a Girl," and "North Shore." His persistence paid off in 2000 when he landed the role that would make him a household name.

Breakthrough and Television Success

Rockmond Dunbar's breakthrough came with the Showtime drama "Soul Food," which aired from 2000 to 2004. He played Kenny Chadway, a family man navigating marriage, fatherhood, and ambition. The role showcased his emotional range and helped solidify him as a serious dramatic actor.

In 2005, Dunbar joined the cast of the hit Fox series "Prison Break" as Benjamin Miles "C-Note" Franklin. His portrayal of a soldier-turned-prisoner added heart and complexity to a show dominated by high-stakes action and suspense. The role remains one of his most recognized performances and earned him lasting fan support.

Following "Prison Break," Dunbar transitioned smoothly into other major television roles, including Sheriff Eli Roosevelt on "Sons of Anarchy," FBI Agent Dennis Abbott on "The Mentalist," and Detective Abe Gaines on Hulu's "The Path." His ability to play both authority figures and conflicted characters made him one of the most reliable supporting actors in Hollywood.

In 2018, Dunbar joined the cast of the Fox drama "9-1-1," playing Michael Grant, the ex-husband of Angela Bassett's character. His performance brought depth and sensitivity to the role, earning praise for its realistic portrayal of a gay Black man navigating family life and identity. He remained with the series until 2021.

"9-1-1" Exit and Vaccine Lawsuit

Dunbar's departure from "9-1-1" in 2021 drew national attention after he refused to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He applied for a religious exemption based on his membership in the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, a belief system that opposes vaccines and medical interventions. When his exemption was denied and his character was written out, Dunbar sued 20th Television in 2022, alleging religious discrimination and wrongful termination.

During the 2025 trial, Dunbar testified that his decision not to take the vaccine was guided by faith and that losing his job left him in financial distress. Disney's lawyers countered that Dunbar's beliefs were inconsistent and that the studio had acted lawfully. In October 2025, a federal jury ruled in favor of Disney, rejecting his claims. Dunbar reacted emotionally to the verdict but later said, "God still won today," affirming that he stood by his convictions despite the loss.

"9-1-1" Salary

While starring on "9-1-1," Rockmond Dunbar was earning approximately $100,000 per episode, a figure he confirmed during his 2025 court testimony. That salary placed him among the higher-paid supporting actors on the series, reflecting his established career and importance to the ensemble cast. At that rate, Dunbar was earning around $2 million per season before taxes when appearing regularly, and even continued to receive pay for several episodes in which his character did not appear on screen.

Dunbar later described the job as "a dream" and "like winning the lottery," emphasizing that the consistent income and visibility from the hit Fox drama provided rare financial stability for a working actor. However, after his dismissal in 2021, Dunbar said he struggled to replace that level of income and eventually exhausted his retirement savings while pursuing his lawsuit. His departure from the show, coupled with the ensuing controversy over vaccine mandates, effectively halted his television momentum and marked a significant financial and professional setback after years of steady success.

Film Work

Outside television, Dunbar has appeared in several films, including "Punks," "All About You," "Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang," "Dirty Laundry," and "Pastor Brown." His movie roles have tended to focus on grounded, character-driven stories rather than blockbusters, reflecting his preference for roles with emotional weight. More recently, he appeared in Tyler Perry's Netflix drama "Straw," playing a police chief in a performance praised for its authenticity and restraint.

Personal Life

Rockmond Dunbar married actress and writer Maya Gilbert in 2013. The couple has several children and has spoken openly about balancing their family life with demanding careers. He was previously married to Ivy Holmes from 2003 to 2006. Away from acting, Dunbar is also a visual artist and photographer. His mixed-media art exhibition "Artheraphy" explored personal expression and healing through creativity.