What Is Rocco Siffredi's Net Worth?

Rocco Siffredi is an Italian adult film actor, director, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. Rocco Siffredi has appeared in more than 1,300 adult films, earning him the nickname "the Italian Stallion." Siffredi has won several awards, including AVN Awards for Male Performer of the Year, Male Foreign Performer of the Year, and Best Director. He has been inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame (2001) and AVN Hall of Fame (2002). Siffredi has also appeared in the mainstream films "Romance" (1999), "Anatomy of Hell" (2004), and "Wedding in Paris" (2011). He has retired several times but continues to star in new films. Siffredi is credited as a writer, director, and producer on dozens of projects, and he published the book "Io, Rocco" in 2006. In 2024, a Netflix series based on Siffredi's life, "Supersex," was released, starring Alessandro Borghi as Rocco.

Early Life

Rocco Siffredi was born Rocco Antonio Tano on May 4, 1964, in Ortona, Italy. His mother wanted him to become a priest, but he became interested in pursuing a career as an adult film actor after he discovered a pornographic magazine when he was 13 years old. Rocco spoke about his childhood in a 2016 interview with "Vice," stating, "You know, in my life, I have lived with a lot of suffering. When you are six years old and you lose your brother and see your mother become crazy due to pain, it's impossible to stay normal. It's impossible to forget this pain." In the interview, he also revealed that he was "already very sexually active at age 11."

Career

When he was in his early twenties, Siffredi moved to Paris and began going to sex clubs, where French porn actor/director Gabriel Pontello discovered him and introduced him to producers. Rocco made his debut in 1986's "Sodopunition pour dépravées sexuelles," and his stage name was inspired by the character Roch Siffredi from the 1970 French film "Borsalino." In the late '80s, he took a break from porn and began working as a fashion model. Siffredi has his own production company, Rocco Siffredi Produzioni, and he has often collaborated with John Stagliano's Evil Angel studio. An actor, director, writer, and producer, Rocco is considered one of the most influential figures in pornography. He has won awards for many of his films, including "Jenna Loves Rocco," "Rocco's Way to Love," and "Fashionistas." Siffredi retired from the porn business as an actor in 2004 but continued directing adult films. He returned to the business as an actor in 2009, then he retired again in 2015 but occasionally appeared in various adult films. In 2022, he said that he had stopped performing but wouldn't say that he was retiring anymore. In 2023, Rocco starred in the "4 Cams POV" series, which he also wrote, directed, and produced.

Siffredi has also appeared in mainstream films such as "Romance" (1999), "Amorestremo" (2001), "Anatomy of Hell" (2004), "Wedding in Paris" (2011), "Tutti i rumori del mare" (2012), and "Natale a cinque stelle" (2018). He played himself in a 2012 episode of the Italian TV series "I Cesaroni" and had a cameo on Netflix's "Supersex," which is based on his life, in 2024. Rocco appeared in the 2014 TV movie "Amore oggi" and in controversial television ads for Amica Chips. In 2016, he was the subject of the French documentary "Rocco," which won an award at the FEST International Film Festival. In June 2023, he played a pornographic movie director in the fashion brand Dsquared²'s Spring-Summer 2024 runway show.

Personal Life

Rocco married Hungarian model Rosa Caracciolo in 1993, and they have welcomed sons Leonardo and Lorenzo together. Rocco and Rosa co-starred in 1995's "Tarzan X: Shame of Jane." After Siffredi retired for the first time in 2004, he struggled with sex addiction. He told "Vice," "I tried to retire for my children. I wanted to stop performing in front of the camera by the time they were teenagers and were ready to have sex themselves. I tried to do things on the other side of the camera in order not to hurt them. On the other side, I fucked up so many times. First of all, I hurt myself by stopping. Secondly, I started to go to hookers two or three times a day. So three times a day: hooker, hooker, hooker… because I was so used to having that much sex." In 2015, Rocco retired again, stating in a statement to the press, "Today I can see, my wife, she is the top priority. She deserves to have what she wanted from day one, to be with only me without sharing with other girls."

Budapest Estate

Rocco and his family live on an amazing estate near his wife's native Budapest. He gave MTV Italia's "Cribs" a tour of the home:

Awards

Siffredi has won more than 70 awards, including 33 AVN Awards, 13 XRCO Awards, seven XBIZ Awards, and six Ninfa Awards. At the AVN Awards, he was named Male Performer of the Year in 1993 and 1996, Male Foreign Performer of the Year in 2003, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2021, and Foreign Director of the Year in 2019. Rocco won awards for Best European Actor at the Hot d'Or Awards in 1996 and 1997 and Best Actor at the NightMoves Awards in 1997. He was named Best Actor (Europe) at the Venus Awards in 1997, 2000, and 2003, and at the XBIZ Awards, he won the Foreign Male Performer of the Year Award in 2011 and 2015 and the Foreign Director of the Year award in 2016, 2017, and 2019. Siffredi was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2001 and the AVN Hall of Fame in 2002.