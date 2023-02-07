Robin Tunney Net Worth

What is Robin Tunney's Net Worth and Salary?

Robin Tunney is an American actress who has a net worth of $8 million. She is most widely recognized for her work on the hit series, "The Mentalist", as Special Agent Teresa Lisbon. She starred on The Mentalist from 2008 – 2015 and appeared in 151 episodes. Robin Tunney rose to prominence in the mid-90s with her performances in the cult films "Empire Records" and "The Craft." She has been in numerous films since then, including "Niagara, Niagara," "End of Days," "Open Window," "Hollywoodland," and "Looking Glass." Meanwhile, on television, Tunney had main roles on the series "Prison Break," "The Mentalist," and "The Fix."

Early Life and Education

Robin Tunney was born on June 19, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois to Cathy, a bartender, and Patrick, a car salesman. Her cousin is Chicago alderman Tom Tunney. She is Irish Catholic, and was raised in suburban Orland Park. For her education, Tunney went to Saint Ignatius College Prep and the Chicago Academy for the Arts.

Film Career

In 1992, Tunney made her film debut in the comedy "Encino Man," starring Sean Astin and Brendan Fraser. She had a bigger role a few years later in the coming-of-age film "Empire Records," which was poorly received at the time but later became a cult favorite. More commercially successful was the 1996 supernatural horror film "The Craft," in which Tunney starred alongside Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell; it too gained a cult following over the years. One of Tunney's most notable years was 1997, when she starred in both "Julian Po" and "Niagara, Niagara." For the latter film, she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. Tunney went on to star in the crime film "Montana" and the action horror film "End of Days," in which she appeared opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Tunney commenced the new millennium with roles in two films: the survival thriller "Vertical Limit" and the science-fiction action film "Supernova." Her subsequent credits included "Investigating Sex," "The Secret Lives of Dentists," "Cherish," "The In-Laws," and "Paparazzi." In 2005, Tunney starred in the psychological crime thriller "The Zodiac" and the independent drama "Runaway." The following year, she starred in "Open Window" and had supporting roles in "Hollywoodland" and "The Darwin Awards." Tunney then appeared in "August," "The Burning Plain," and "Passenger Side." In 2012, she starred in the comedy "See Girl Run." Her other credits have included the biographical sports film "My All American," the thrillers "Looking Glass" and "Monster Party," and the psychological drama "Horse Girl."

Television Career

On the small screen, Tunney first appeared in made-for-TV movies. Her debut was in "Perry Mason: The Case of Reckless Romeo" in 1992. The year after that, she portrayed Kathleen Kennedy in the television film "JFK: Reckless Youth." Tunney also had a main role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Cutters." In 1994, she appeared in an episode of "Law & Order." Following a long break from television, Tunney returned in 2003 to appear in an episode of "The Twilight Zone." The next year, she was in the pilot episode of the medical drama series "House."

In 2005, Tunney began playing the main role of Veronica Donovan, a real estate lawyer, on the series "Prison Break"; she remained in the role for the first two seasons of the show. Her biggest role yet came in 2008, when she began playing FBI special agent Teresa Lisbon on the CBS crime drama series "The Mentalist." Starring opposite Simon Baker as independent consultant Patrick Jane, Tunney remained on the show for all seven of its seasons through early 2015. She subsequently made appearances on "Love" and "Insatiable." In 2019, Tunney starred as Maya Travis on the ABC legal drama series "The Fix," which was canceled after a single season.

Poker Playing

Beyond acting, Tunney has been notably involved in the world of poker. In 2006, she competed on the Bravo game show "Celebrity Poker Showdown," where she won her table and moved on to the final. Ultimately, Tunney came in second to actor Jason Alexander, earning $200,000 for her charity the Children's Health Fund. Also in 2006, Tunney competed in the World Series of Poker.

Personal Life

In 1997, Tunney wed film producer and director Bob Gosse. The pair eventually divorced in 2006. From 2009 to 2010, Tunney was engaged to film director Andrew Dominik. A little later, on Christmas Day in 2012, she got engaged to interior designer Nicky Marmet. With him, Tunney has a son named Oscar and a daughter named Colette.

Real Estate

In May 2003 Robin paid $780,000 for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. She listed this home for sale in July 2015 for $1.4 million. The same month she listed her Los Feliz home, Robin paid $3.6 million for a home in Beverly Hills. Today this home is likely worth $5-6 million.