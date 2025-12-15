Robin Strasser Net Worth

What is Robin Strasser's net worth?

Robin Strasser is an American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Robin Strasser is best known for her long and influential career in daytime television, particularly for her work on the soap operas "Another World" and "One Life to Live." Over several decades, Strasser became one of the most recognizable and respected performers in the genre, earning multiple awards and a devoted fan base for her sharp, intelligent portrayals of complex female characters. She first rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s, when daytime dramas were cultural mainstays, and she remained a steady presence through multiple eras of soap television. Best known for playing the strong-willed and fiercely independent Dorian Lord, Strasser helped redefine the role of women on daytime TV by portraying characters who were ambitious, flawed, funny, and unapologetically powerful. Her performances blended dramatic intensity with wit and self-awareness, making her stand out in a genre often driven by heightened emotion. Even after stepping back from regular acting, Strasser's work continues to be celebrated as some of the most enduring in soap opera history.

Early Life

Robin Strasser was born on May 7, 1945, in New York City. She was raised in an intellectually engaged household and developed an early interest in performance and storytelling. She later studied acting and began pursuing professional roles during a period when live and serialized television offered frequent opportunities for young actors.

Early Career and "Another World"

Strasser began her television career in the early 1960s, appearing in commercials and guest roles before finding steady work in daytime drama. Her breakout role came in 1966 when she was cast as Rachel Davis on NBC's "Another World." Over the next decade, Strasser transformed Rachel into one of the most layered and compelling characters in soap opera history. Rachel evolved from a troubled young woman into a complex figure defined by vulnerability, ambition, and emotional resilience.

Strasser's performance earned widespread acclaim and helped elevate "Another World" during its most successful years. She won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for the role, solidifying her reputation as one of the genre's elite performers. Her departure from the show in the early 1980s marked the end of an era for the series.

"One Life to Live" and Dorian Lord

In 1984, Strasser joined the cast of ABC's "One Life to Live" as Dorian Lord, a character who would become synonymous with her career. Initially introduced as a villain, Dorian evolved into a fan-favorite antihero known for her intelligence, political ambition, and razor-sharp humor. Strasser played the role for more than two decades, turning Dorian into one of daytime television's most iconic characters.

Her portrayal balanced melodrama with self-aware comedy, allowing Dorian to function as both a dramatic anchor and a source of levity. Strasser received additional Emmy recognition for her work on the show and became a central figure in many of its most memorable storylines.

Later Work and Legacy

After "One Life to Live" ended in 2012, Strasser largely stepped away from regular television work. She made occasional appearances related to soap retrospectives and industry events but did not pursue another long-term acting role. Instead, her legacy has remained firmly rooted in her contributions to daytime drama.

Robin Strasser is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in soap opera history. Through her performances on "Another World" and "One Life to Live," she helped shape the genre's golden years and left behind a body of work defined by intelligence, emotional depth, and lasting cultural impact.