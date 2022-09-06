Robert Wuhl Net Worth:

What Is Robert Wuhl's Net Worth?

Robert Wuhl is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Robert Wuhl is best known for creating and starring on the HBO series "Arli$$" (1996–2002). He also executive produced and wrote the series, and he directed eight episodes. Robert wrote, directed, and starred in the 1995 movie "Open Season," and he has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Flashdance" (1983), "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1987), "Bull Durham" (1988), "Batman" (1989), and "The Bodyguard" (1992) and the television series "Moonlighting" (1987), "Tales from the Crypt" (1989), "Everybody Hates Chris" (2007), "Boston Legal" (2007), "Franklin & Bash" (2012–2013), and "Supergirl" (2019). Robert wrote, directed, and produced the 2007 TV special "Assume the Position 201 with Mr. Wuhl," and he wrote and produced "Robert Wuhl's World Tour" (1990) and "Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl" (2006). He also wrote for "Police Squad!" (1982), "Sledge Hammer!" (1987), and "Not Necessarily the News" (1989) and for the Academy Awards in 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1993.

Early Life

Robert Wuhl was born on October 9, 1951, in Union, New Jersey. He grew up in a Jewish household, and his father was a produce distributor. Robert attended Union High School, and after graduation, he enrolled at the University of Houston, where he was involved with the drama department. As a college student, Wuhl joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, Epsilon-Omicron chapter. In 2012, he was honored with the school's Distinguished Alumni Award.

Career

Robert made his film debut in 1980's "The Hollywood Knights," and in 1982, he worked as a writer and story editor on the Leslie Nielsen police procedural spoof "Police Squad!," which aired six episodes on ABC. In 1983, he appeared in "Flashdance," which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and in 1985, he had an uncredited role in Madonna's "Material Girl" music video. In 1987, Wuhl guest-starred on "Moonlighting," "Falcon Crest," and "L.A. Law," and he played Marty Lee Dreiwitz in "Good Morning, Vietnam" alongside Robin Williams and Forest Whitaker. He co-starred with Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Robbins in 1988's "Bull Durham," which was ranked #97 on the American Film Institute's "100 Years…100 Laughs" list in 2000 and #5 on its 2008 list of the "Top 10 Sports Films." In 1989, Robert played Alexander Knox in the Tim Burton-directed superhero film "Batman," which grossed $411.6 million at the box office, and he appeared in the films "Wedding Band" and "Blaze" and guest-starred on "Tales from the Crypt."

Wuhl reunited with Kevin Costner in 1992's "The Bodyguard," which was the year's second highest-grossing film, and around this time, he appeared in "Missing Pieces" (1991), "Mistress" (1992), and "Sandman" (1993) and the TV movie "Percy & Thunder" (1993). In 1994, he co-starred with Nick Nolte in the sports drama "Blue Chips" and with Tommy Lee Jones in the biopic "Cobb," then he appeared in 1995's "Open Season" and "Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde." From 1996 to 2002, Robert starred as sports agency president Arliss Michaels on the HBO dark comedy "Arli$$," which aired 80 episodes over seven seasons. While starring on "Arli$$," Wuhl also appeared in the films "Good Burger" (1997), "Welcome to Hollywood" (1998), and "Monkeybone" (2001) and the miniseries "The Last Don" (1997) and "The Last Don II" (1998), and he was a frequent panelist on the ESPN game show "2 Minute Drill" (2000–2001). He starred in the HBO one-man show "Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl," in 2006, and he followed it with "Assume the Position 201 with Mr. Wuhl" in 2007. Robert guest-starred on "Everybody Hates Chris" and "Boston Legal" in 2007, and in 2011, he hosted a daily radio show, "The Robert Wuhl Show," for Westwood One. He played Hon. Maxwell Nulis in two episodes of "Franklin & Bash" in 2012 and 2013, and he appeared in the 2013 film "Contest."

Wuhl lent his voice to four episodes of "American Dad!" between 2015 and 2021, and he guest-starred on "Blue Bloods" in 2016 and "Supergirl" in 2019. In 2020, he appeared in the film "Shirley" and played The Grandfather in "Home Movie: The Princess Bride," which actors filmed on their smartphones while isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2020 to 2021, Robert appeared in 12 episodes of "The George Lucas Talk Show," and in 2022, he starred in the film "When George Got Murdered." He has also performed on stage, playing Herb Tucker in "I Ought to Be in Pictures" and Don Most in "The Sunshine Boys," which were both written by Neil Simon. Robert has appeared on numerous talk shows, such as "The Merv Griffin Show," "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," "Late Night with David Letterman," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and he served as a guest expert in several episodes of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" in 2010.

Personal Life

Robert married Barbara Koldys Capelli in May 1983. Barbara appeared in Robert's 1985 film "Open Season."

Awards and Nominations

Wuhl has won two Primetime Emmys, Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for the "63rd Annual Academy Awards" (1991) and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program for the "64th Annual Academy Awards" (1992). "Arli$$" earned him a CableACE Award nomination for Actor in a Comedy Series in 1997 and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Actor in a Cable Series in 1999. In 2007, Robert received a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for Comedy/Variety – Music, Awards, Tributes – Specials for "Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl."