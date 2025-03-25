What Is Robert Sean Leonard's Net Worth?

Robert Sean Leonard is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Robert Sean Leonard is probably best known for playing Dr. James Wilson on the Fox medical drama "House" from 2004 to 2012. Leonard's breakout role came in 1989 when he appeared alongside Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke in the film "Dead Poets Society." Robert has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Swing Kids" (1993), "Much Ado About Nothing" (1993), "The Age of Innocence" (1993), "In the Gloaming" (1997), "The Last Days of Disco" (1998), and "Driven" (2001) and the television series "Falling Skies" (2013–2014), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2015–2016), and "The Gilded Age" (2023). Leonard has also performed in several Broadway productions, such as "Brighton Beach Memoirs" (1986), "Candida" (1993), "The Iceman Cometh" (1999), "The Music Man" (2000–2001), "The Invention of Love" (2001), "Long Day's Journey Into Night" (2003), and "Sunday in the Park with George" (2017). He won a Tony for his performance in "The Invention of Love."

Early Life

Robert Sean Leonard was born Robert Lawrence Leonard on February 28, 1969, in Westwood, New Jersey. He was raised in Ridgewood and attended Ridgewood High School, but he dropped out at the age of 17 to pursue an acting career. Leonard later studied at New York City's Fordham University, Columbia University School of General Studies, and HB Studio. Robert has a brother named Sean, and according to a 2008 "Playbill" article, "Upon joining SAG, he was told that there was already a member named Robert Leonard, and that he could add his middle name. But Robert Lawrence Leonard seemed too long, so he substituted his brother's name."

Career

Leonard made his television debut in the 1986 TV movie "My Two Loves" and followed it with his first feature film, "The Manhattan Project," later that year. Next, he appeared in the 1987 TV movie "Bluffing It" and the 1988 film "My Best Friend Is a Vampire," and he co-starred with Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke in 1989's "Dead Poets Society," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. In the '90s, Robert appeared in the films "Mr. & Mrs." (1990), "Married to It" (1991), "Swing Kids" (1993), "Much Ado About Nothing" (1993), "The Age of Innocence" (1993), "Safe Passage" (1994), "Killer: A Journal of Murder" (1996), "I Love You, I Love You Not" (1996), "In the Gloaming" (1997), "Standoff" (1998), "The Last Days of Disco" (1998), and "Ground Control" (1998) and the TV movie "The Boys Next Door" (1996). He then guest-starred on "The Outer Limits" (2000) and "Malcolm in the Middle" (2003) and appeared in the films "Tape" (2001), "Driven" (2001), "Chelsea Walls" (2001), and "The I Inside" (2003) and the TV movies "A Glimpse of Hell" (2001), "Corsairs" (2002), and "A Painted House" (2003).

From 2004 to 2012, Leonard played Dr. James Wilson on the Fox medical drama "House" alongside Hugh Laurie. The series aired 177 episodes over eight seasons and earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and three Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series – Drama. Robert voiced Herman Melville in the 2010 "American Experience" episode "Into the Deep: America, Whaling & the World," then he guest-starred on "The Blacklist" (2013), "The Good Wife" (2014), "Battle Creek" (2015), "Blue Bloods" (2017), and "The Good Doctor" (2019). He had recurring roles as Dr. Roger Kadar on TNT's "Falling Skies" (2013–2014) and ADA Kenneth O'Dwyer on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2015–2016), and he played Walter Humboldt in the 2019 miniseries "The Hot Zone" and Harry S. Truman in a 2022 episode of the Showtime anthology series "The First Lady." In 2023, Leonard had a recurring role as Reverend Luke Forte on the HBO historical drama "The Gilded Age." He has also appeared in numerous stage productions, playing Eugene Jerome in "Brighton Beach Memoirs" (1986), Romeo in "Romeo and Juliet" (1990), Eugene Marchbanks in "Candida" (1993), Don Parritt in "The Iceman Cometh" (1999), Harold Hill in "The Music Man" (2000–2001), A. E. Housman in "The Invention of Love" (2001), Edmund Tyrone in "Long Day's Journey Into Night" (2003), Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (2013), Professor Henry Higgins in "Pygmalion" (2013), King Arthur in "Camelot" (2016), Jules/Bob in "Sunday in the Park with George" (2017), and the title role in "Richard II" (2017).

Personal Life

Robert married professional horse racer Gabriella Salick in July 2008, and they have welcomed daughters Eleanor (born 2009) and Claudia (born 2012) together. Leonard has been friends with actor Ethan Hawke since childhood, and the two went on to co-star in the films "Dead Poets Society" and "Tape." In 1991, they co-founded the New York City theater company Malaparte with Steve Zahn, James Waterston, and Frank Whaley. Robert is also close friends with his former "House" castmate Hugh Laurie.

Awards and Nominations

In 1990, Leonard won a Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Most Promising Actor for "Dead Poets Society." In 1993, he earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for "Candida." He was nominated in that category for "The Invention of Love" in 2001 and "Long Day's Journey into Night" in 2003, winning in 2001. in 1997, Robert received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries for "In the Gloaming." Leonard and his "House" co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and in 2023, the cast of "The Gilded Age" was nominated in the same category. In 2011, Robert received a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite TV Doctor for "House."

Real Estate

Robert's wife, Gabriella grew up on a 25-acre horse property in Thousand Oaks, California. Robert and Gabriella sold this property in 2020 for $4.5 million. In 2015, they paid $1.7 million for a home in Ridgewood, New Jersey.