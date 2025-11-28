Robert Romanus Net Worth

What is Robert Romanus's net worth?

Robert Romanus is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Robert Romanus became a familiar face to film and television audiences through a string of memorable character roles that began in the early 1980s. After making his breakthrough as the smooth-talking ticket scalper Mike Damone in the classic teen comedy "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," he built a steady career as a versatile performer who comfortably moved between drama, comedy, and voice work. Romanus became known for playing charismatic side characters, offbeat professionals, and occasionally darker or morally ambiguous roles, with appearances across hit shows like "21 Jump Street," "MacGyver," "CSI," "NCIS," and "The Mentalist." In addition to on-camera acting, he expanded into voice performance with projects ranging from animated series to video games. Romanus also took on directing and has been a working musician for much of his life, performing in multiple bands and incorporating his music into some of his independent film work. Over several decades, he carved out a career marked by consistency, range, and a strong catalog of memorable supporting performances.

Early Life

Robert Romanus was born in West Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in a creative household. He is the younger brother of Richard Romanus, who would also go on to become an actor and later an author. Robert gravitated toward music and performing from an early age. After high school he began playing in local bands and considered pursuing music full time before shifting his focus to acting. He later moved to Los Angeles to study and audition, ultimately landing early television work that opened the door to feature films.

Film and Television Career

Romanus made his film debut in the early 1980s and quickly landed the role that remains his fan-favorite performance: Mike Damone in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." The film's cult success made him widely recognizable, and Romanus followed it with steady roles across both movies and episodic television. He appeared in films like "Bad Medicine," "The Runestone," "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love," and a number of independent features, often playing sardonic, quick-witted, or world-weary characters.

On television, Romanus became a prolific guest star. He took on recurring or notable roles in series such as "Fame," "21 Jump Street," "MacGyver," "Alien Nation," "Providence," "Will & Grace," "CSI," "NCIS," "Saving Grace," "Cold Case," and "The Mentalist." His range also extended to voice acting, including work in animated series and game titles that took advantage of his distinctive, slightly raspy vocal quality.

In addition to performing, Romanus directed the 2012 independent film "Grappling with Your Demons" and has continued to appear in both indie projects and mainstream television throughout the 2010s and 2020s.

Music

Alongside acting, Romanus has maintained a long connection to music. He has performed in multiple Los Angeles-based bands over the years, contributed to soundtracks, and occasionally blended his music with his independent film work. His early background as a guitarist and singer helped shape the laid-back, charismatic quality that defined many of his on-screen roles.

Personal Life

Romanus has kept much of his personal life private outside of occasional interviews and convention appearances. He was previously married to actress Kari Lizer, with whom he has children. He later married Suzanne O'Malley, a writer and journalist. Robert comes from an artistic family; his brother Richard Romanus also built a respected career as an actor and later an author, known for roles in projects such as "Mean Streets," "The Sopranos," and numerous voice performances. The brothers worked in the industry during overlapping eras, each developing distinct creative paths while remaining close.