What is Robert Pine's net worth?

Robert Pine is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Robert Pine is best known for portraying the character of Sergeant Joseph Getraer on the television series "CHiPS, which aired from 1977 to 1983. He returned to reprise his role in the 1998 made-for-television movie "CHiPS '99" which saw his character promoted to California Highway Patrol Commissioner. Robert married his on-screen wife Gwynne Gilford in 1969. They have two children, including future superstar Chris Pine.

Early Years

Born as Granville Whitelaw Pine on July 10, 1941 in New York City. He was the son of patent attorney Granville Martin Pine and his wife Virginia (Whitelaw).

Robert attended Scarsdale High School and participated in the theater program while a student there. He then entered Ohio Wesleyan University, a private liberal arts college in Delaware, Ohio, where he majored in pre-med as his life goal was to become a doctor.

Robert graduated from college in 1963 and, while taking part in a stage show on Nantucket Island that summer, realized that his heart was in acting. Playwright Robert Anderson saw the show and offered to assist Robert with an acting career if he decided to pursue it.

Film

Robert arrived in Hollywood in 1964 and gained roles in several westerns such as "Gunpoint" in 1966 and "Journey to Shiloh" in 1968. From 1964 to 1967, he was contracted by Universal Studios. He went on to appear in dozens of films. In 1979, he portrayed the character of Lieutenant Jim Ravencroft, alongside American actor Don Knotts in the comedy-western film "The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again." In 1996, he played the President's Chief of Staff in the American science fiction film "Independence Day," starring American actor Will Smith. In 2016, Robert played the character of Earl in the American romantic comedy drama "Mother's Day," starring American actresses Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts.

Television

Robert Pine's first television role was that of Denny Wentworth on an episode of "Kraft Suspense Theatre" in 1964. Throughout the 1960s, he appeared in such popular shows as "The Virginian," "Lost in Space" and "The Lucy Show." He appeared in two episodes of "The Mod Squad" in 1972, "Charlie's Angels' in 1976 and "The Bob Newhart Show" in 1977.

From 1977 to 1983, Robert starred on the American crime drama television series "CHiPS," which followed the lives of two motorcycle officers employed by the California Highway Patrol. NBS broadcast the show for six seasons. On the show, Robert portrayed the gruff character of Sergeant Joseph Getraer in 139 episodes.

Through the years and decades, Robert Pine has appeared in dozens of popular American television shows such as "Murder, She Wrote," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Office."

He appeared in several television movies, including "Mysterious Two" in 1982, "Tonya & Nancy: The Inside Story" in 1994 and "Helter Skelter" in 2004.

He starred as Dr. Horace Baltz in the 2022 Apple+TV dramatic miniseries "Five Days at Memorial." The show concerns the intensive care medical staff at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans as they struggle to treat patients during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina while the facility is without electrical power for five days. The show was an adaption of the 2013 non-fiction award-winning book of the same name, by Sheri Fink.

CHiPS

"CHiPS" was an American crime drama television series created by American television producer Richard Rosner, which was aired on NBC from 1977 to 1983. The show followed the lives of two motorcycle officers employed by the California Highway Patrol. It starred Larry Wilcox as straitlaced Officer Jonathan "Jon" Baker and Erik Estrada as the rambunctious Officer Llewellyn "Ponch" Poncherello. The show also starred Bruce Jenner/Caitlyn Jenner as Officer Steve McLeish, and former professional motorcycle speedway racer Bruce Lee Penhall as Officer Bruce Nelson.

In 1998, a made-for-television movie "CHiPS '99" premiered, including several cast members from the original series reprising their roles. Robert Pine returned to play Joe Getraer, who was promoted to California Highway Patrol Commissioner.

Stage

Robert Pine is a member of the Antaeus Theatre Company, a non-profit actor-driven company in Glendale, California. As a member of the company, he has performed in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "The Liar," "Tonight," "Cousin Bette," and King Lear."

Video Games

Robert Pine portrays VIP 3 in the video game "SOCOM: Confrontation". He portrays Master Orgus Duin in the video game "Star Wars: The Old Republic." In the 2009 action adventure video game "Bionic Commando," Robert plays the character of Patrick Armstrong. In the video game "Anarchy Reigns," he plays the character Maximillian Caxton.

Philanthropy

Robert supports the CHP 11-99 Foundation, an organization devoted to providing emergency assistance to the families of injured or slain employees of the California Highway Patrol as well as scholarships for their children.

In 2022, Robert and his son hosted the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, which raised over $5.5 to support pediatric medical care and research.

An avid tennis player, he has participated in tennis tournaments to raise money for various charities.

Boards

Robert Pine has served on the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists performer's union boards and the SAG-AFTRA National Board.

Personal Life

In 1969, Robert married American psychotherapist and former actress Gwynne Gilford, who played the wife of his character on CHiPS. The couple has two children. Their daughter Katie is a psychotherapist. Their son Christopher Whitelaw Pine is an actor who starred as James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" reboot series and in the DC Extended Universe "Wonder Woman" films.

Real Estate

In October 1999, Robert and Gynne paid $150,000 for a home in Valley Village, California. Today this home is worth around $2 million.