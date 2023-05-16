Robert Patrick net worth

What is Robert Patrick's Net Worth?

Robert Patrick is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Robert Patrick rose to fame for playing the villainous T-1000 in James Cameron's 1991 science-fiction action film "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He has been in numerous films since then, including "Striptease," "Cop Land," "Spy Kids," "Flags of Our Fathers," and "Tone-Deaf." Patrick has also acted prolifically on television, with roles on "The X-Files," "The Unit," "True Blood," and "Scorpion," among many other shows.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Nov 5, 1958 (64 years old) Place of Birth: Marietta Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Robert Patrick's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Robert Patrick was born on November 5, 1958 in Marietta, Georgia as the eldest of five children of Nadine and Robert Sr. Robert's younger brother Richard Patrick would later earn fame as the lead singer of the rock band Filer.

Robert spent his childhood in several different cities throughout New England and the Midwest, including Boston, Massachusetts; Dayton, Ohio; and Detroit, Michigan. As a teenager, Patrick attended Farmington High School in Michigan, graduating in 1977. He went on to attend Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where he competed in football and track and field. When he developed an interest in acting, Patrick dropped out of school. He then worked as a house painter before moving to Los Angeles, California.

Film Career

Patrick got his start in the film industry in the late 1980s, acting in low-budget films produced by Roger Corman and directed by Cirio H. Santiago in the Philippines. These included "Eye of the Eagle," "Equalizer 2000," "Future Hunters," and "Killer Instinct." Patrick had his first role in a major Hollywood film in 1990, when he played a henchman in the action thriller sequel "Die Hard 2." His breakthrough came the next year in James Cameron's science-fiction action sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," in which he played the antagonist T-1000, a shapeshifting android assassin. The film was a massive hit, launching Patrick to fame. He went on to star in the science-fiction mystery film "Fire in the Sky"; the martial arts video game adaptation "Double Dragon"; the thrillers "The Cool Surface" and "Hong Kong 97"; and the action films "Zero Tolerance" and "Decoy." In 1996, Patrick starred in the black comedy "Striptease." He had a major year in 1997, appearing in five films: "Cop Land," "Rosewood," "Hacks," "The Only Thrill," and "Asylum." Patrick's other credits in the late-90s include "The Vivero Letter," "Ambushed," "Renegade Force," and "A Texas Funeral."

Patrick began the new millennium with supporting roles in "Mexico City" and "All the Pretty Horses." He had further supporting roles in "Spy Kids," "Texas Rangers," "D-Tox," and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." In 2005, Patrick portrayed Johnny Cash's father Ray in the biopic "Walk the Line." The following year, he appeared in "Firewall," "The Marine," "Flags of Our Fathers," and "We Are Marshall." Among his subsequent credits were "Bridge to Terabithia," "Balls of Fury," "Strange Wilderness," "Autopsy," "The Black Waters of Echo's Pond," and "The Men Who Stare at Goats." In the 2010s, Patrick appeared in such films as "Good Day for It," "Gangster Squad," "Ask Me Anything," "Lost After Dark," "Eloise," "Last Rampage," and "Tone-Deaf." His credits in the early 2020s include "Honest Thief," "No Man of God," "What Josiah Saw," "The Protégé," and "Rushed."

Television Career

On the small screen, Patrick first appeared in a 1989 episode of "The New Lassie." After that, he was in episodes of "Tales from the Crypt" and "The Outer Limits." From 1996 to 1997, Patrick voiced the main role of Race Bannon in the animated series "The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest." He also lent his voice to "Superman: The Animated Series." Patrick landed his first major role in a regular series in 2000 when he began playing FBI Special Agent John Doggett in the science-fiction series "The X-Files." He remained on the show until its cancellation in 2002. Also in 2000, he played the guest role of David Scatino on "The Sopranos." Patrick went on to appear in episodes of "Stargate Atlantis," "Lost," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." In 2005, he portrayed Elvis Presley's father Vernon in the biographical miniseries "Elvis." Patrick had his next main role from 2006 to 2009, playing Colonel Tom Ryan on "The Unit." During that time, he lent his voice to episodes of the animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "The Batman," and "American Dad!"

In 2010, Patrick appeared in episodes of "Psych," "Chuck," and "Burn Notice." He had a guest role on "Big Love" in 2011, and from 2012 to 2014 played Jackson Herveaux in the final three seasons of the fantasy horror series "True Blood." Patrick also had a main role in the short-lived military drama series "Last Resort" from 2012 to 2013. After that, he appeared in the guest role of President Les Packer on "Sons of Anarchy," and starred in the first season of Robert Rodriguez's "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series." From 2014 to 2018, Patrick played the main role of Agent Cabe Gallo in the CBS action drama series "Scorpion." Next, from 2018 to 2019, he reprised his guest role as President Les Packer in the "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff "Mayans M.C." Patrick went on to have recurring roles on "Perry Mason," "Goliath," and "1923." In 2022, he played the main role of Auggie Smith and his alter-ego White Dragon in the HBO Max superhero series "Peacemaker," a spinoff of the film "The Suicide Squad."

Personal Life

Patrick married his wife, actress Barbara Hooper, in 1990. They have appeared together in a number of films and television series, including "The X-Files." Patrick and Hooper have a son and a daughter.

Real Estate

In 1996 Robert paid $485,000 for a home in Los Angeles. Today this home is likely worth $3 – $4 million.