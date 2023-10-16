What is Robert Irwin's Net Worth?

Robert Irwin is an Australian television personality, conservationist, and zookeeper who has a net worth of $3 million. Robert is the son of the late Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin. He is the brother of Bindi Irwin. Robert hosts shows about wildlife and works at the Australia Zoo along with his family, following in the footsteps of his father.

Early Life

Robert Irwin was born on December 1, 2003 in Buderim, Australia to parents Steve and Terri Irwin. He was named Robert in honor of both his paternal and maternal grandfathers. He grew up with his older sister, Bindi. Because his father was Australian and his mother American, Irwin has dual citizenship. Irwin grew up surrounded by wildlife, thanks to his parents' jobs as zookeepers at the Australia Zoo. He was also featured on "The Crocodile Hunter" sometimes as a child. The show followed his father, Steve, and the various responsibilities and tasks he faced while working at the zoo, along with his mother. When Irwin was one-month old, his father carried him in his arms while hand-feeding a chicken carcass to a large saltwater crocodile. The incident sparked some public controversy, as some found it inappropriate and unsafe for the child to be in such close proximity to the crocodile. It prompted the Queensland Government to change its crocodile handling laws so that children and untrained adults were banned from entering crocodile enclosures.

The Irwin family experienced tragedy in 2006 when Steve Irwin was killed while filming an underwater documentary. Steve suffered a stingray injury to the heart, resulting in his death. Irwin was two years old at the time. Because his father was such a beloved public figure, the family was thrust further into the spotlight after the tragic death, especially considering the bizarre circumstances by which his father was killed. After the death of their father, both Irwin and his sister, Bindi, were homeschooled at the Australia Zoo.

Career

Irwin has made a career for himself, from a young age, by following in his father's footsteps by appearing on television and becoming an animal conservationist and zookeeper. He has also done a bit of acting work. In 2009, he made a cameo appearance in "Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove." In 2012, he appeared alongside his mother and sister in a television show called "Steve Irwin's Wildlife Warriors." The show earned him a 2013 Logie Award nomination for Most Popular New Male Talent. In 2013, Irwin released a series of books called "Dinosaur Hunter" which he co-authored with Lachlan Creag and Jack Wells.

In 2014, Irwin co-hosted a television series named "Wild But True" on Discovery Kids Channel. He hosted the show the following year as well and it was later nominated for an International Emmy Kids Award in the factual category in 2016. Also in 2015, Irwin appeared as a guest on the British wildlife series "Ten Deadliest Snakes" in the episode which discussed Australia's venomous snakes. In the episode, he guided presenter Nigel Marven through the Australia Zoo as they looked for a red-bellied black snake.

Irwin has also develop an interest in photography. In 2016, Irwin was runner-up in the junior category of the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition. He also works as a contributor to the Australia Zoo "Crickey" magazine and has embarked upon many photography expeditions around the globe to photograph wildlife and natural habitats. He has turned his love of photography into a way of raising awareness for wildlife conservation by raising large amounts of money by auctioning off canvas prints of his work at events around the world. He has also acted as a conservationist ambassador of sorts, sometimes meeting with high profile figures, like His Royal Highness King Charles, to discuss the protection of natural habitat.

In February of 2017, Irwin made his late-night television debut when he appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." On the show, he presented various animals like an African dwarf crocodile, a screaming armadillo, a red-tailed boa, and a sloth. He subsequently returned to the show on multiple occasions to present different animals and has now appeared over ten times.

In April of 2017, Irwin was invested as a member and ambassador of Scouts Australia, formalizing a partnership between the organization and the Australia Zoo. The aim of the partnership is to encourage the young people of Australia to get involved with wildlife preservation and conservation. Irwin has also given a number of interviews on this topic to publications like "Vanity."

Irwin has appeared on a number of television shows and continues to appear on "Crikey! It's the Irwins" along with his family. The show follows their adventures as they work at the Australia Zoo, as both his mother and sister are also heavily involved there.

Personal Life

Due to his public persona, Irwin's dating life has been followed by the media. He was first spotted with Rorie Buckey in November of 2022. Buckey is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger. They confirmed they were dating in 2023. In the past, Irwin has been spotted with a few other ladies, such as Elisha Jackson in 2020. He was also rumored to be dating "Glee" actress Emmy Perry and it was reported that he later was seeing children's book author Ashleigh Scully.