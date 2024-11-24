What is Robert Fuller's net worth?

Robert Fuller is a retired American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Robert Fuller is known for his roles on the television series "Laramie," "Wagon Train," and "Emergency!" He also acted in many films, including "The Brain from Planet Arous," "Teenage Thunder," "Incident at Phantom Hill," "Return of the Seven," and "The Hard Ride." Especially renowned for his work in the Western genre, Fuller has received such honors as the Golden Boot Award, the Silver Spur Award, and the Spirit of the Cowboy Lonestar Legacy Award.

Early Life and Education

Robert Fuller was born as Leonard Leroy Lee on July 29, 1933 in Troy, New York as the only child of dance instructor Elizabeth and Naval Academy officer Robert Sr. When he was six, he moved with his parents to Key West, Florida. There, Fuller did acting and dancing, as his parents owned a dance school. He was educated at Miami Military School and Key West High School before he dropped out at the age of 14.

Career Beginnings

Fuller began his career in show business as a stuntman in Hollywood. He also worked at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, where he eventually became an assistant manager. Fuller soon joined the Screen Actors Guild to pursue a career in acting.

Television Career

Following a tour of duty in Korea, Fuller started acting on television in the latter half of the 1950s. He quickly became a popular character actor on Western and crime shows, appearing in episodes of "Buckskin," "The Big Valley," "The Californians," "The Restless Gun," "Highway Patrol," "Cimarron City," and "The Lawless Years," among many other series. Fuller landed his first lead television role in 1959, as irascible drifter Jess Harper on the NBC Western series "Laramie." He starred alongside John Smith, Robert L. Crawford Jr., and Hoagy Carmichael. "Laramie" ran for four seasons through 1963. After the show ended, Fuller joined the cast of the ABC Western series "Wagon Train," then in its seventh season. He replaced Robert Horton, who had left the show. Fuller starred in the final two seasons of "Wagon Train" from 1963 to 1965 as the character Cooper Smith.

Fuller began his next main television role in early 1972, on the new NBC medical drama series "Emergency!" He starred as Dr. Kelly Brackett, the head physician of the fictional Rampart General Hospital in Los Angeles. Fuller's co-stars included Julie London, Bobby Troup, Ron Pinkard, Randolph Mantooth, and Kevin Tighe. "Emergency!" was a hit, running for six seasons through 1977 and spawning multiple television films. Fuller went on to star in the television film "Disaster on the Coastliner" in 1979. In the 1980s and '90s, he mostly appeared in guest roles on shows, with credits including "Paradise," "The Fall Guy," "Murder, She Wrote," "Tour of Duty," and "JAG." Fuller also played the recurring role of Wade Harper on "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Film Career

Fuller made his big-screen debut as an extra in the 1952 film "Above and Beyond." He subsequently appeared as an extra in a number of other films, including "I Love Melvin," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," and "Calamity Jane." Fuller had his first speaking role on film in 1956, with a small part in the Civil War drama "Friendly Persuasion." His first starring film role came the next year, in "Teenage Thunder," co-starring Charles Courtney and Melinda Byron. The same year, Fuller starred in the science-fiction film "The Brain from Planet Arous."

Fuller didn't appear in many notable films in the early 1960s, as his career experienced a decline amid waning interest in Western films. He returned with starring roles in two 1966 Westerns, "Incident at Phantom Hill" and "Return of the Seven," the latter a sequel to "The Magnificent Seven." At the end of the decade, Fuller appeared in the thriller "What Ever Happened to Aunt Alice?" In the early 1970s, he starred in the biker film "The Hard Ride." Fuller's later film credits include the Western "Mustang Country" (1976) and the comedy horror film "Repossessed" (1990).

Honors and Accolades

Fuller has received numerous accolades during his long career. In 1961, he became the first-ever American to earn the Japanese Golden Order of Merit. Later, in 1970, Fuller won five Otto Awards in Germany for his work on television. He had previously made a name for himself in the country with an LP of German-language songs.

Many of Fuller's honors have been in recognition of his contributions to the Western genre. In 1989, he won the Golden Boot Award, and in 2007 he won the Silver Spur Award. Fuller was inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in 2008. In 2013, he was the inaugural recipient of the Spirit of the Cowboy Lonestar Legacy Award.

Personal Life

In late 1962, Fuller married Patricia Lyon. The pair had three children before divorcing in 1984. Later, in 2001, Fuller wed actress Jennifer Savidge. Together, they live in North Texas on a horse ranch.