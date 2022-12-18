Robert Englund Net Worth:

What is Robert Englund's Net Worth and Salary?

Robert Englund is an American actor, singer and director who has a net worth of $8 million. Robert Englund is best known for playing the supernatural serial killer Freddy Krueger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" film franchise. Before making his debut as that character in 1984, he appeared in supporting roles in such films as "Stay Hungry," "Eaten Alive," and "Big Wednesday," and had a notable part in the television miniseries "V." Englund has appeared in a plethora of other horror films over the years, including "Dance Macabre," "Night Terrors," "The Mangler," "Fear Clinic," and "The Funhouse Massacre."Outside of horror projects, Engund has guest starred on such television programs as "Nightmare Café', "MacGyver", "Sliders", "Knight Rider", "Babylon 5", "Charmed", and "Chuck". He has also performed voice over work for "The Justice League", "The Spectacular Spider-Man", and "The Super Hero Squad Show", among other programs. In addition to his acting work, he also works as a director, and published a memoir about his career in 2009.

Early Life and Education

Robert Englund was born on June 6, 1947 in Glendale, California to Janis and aeronautics engineer John. He is of Swedish and Scottish descent. Englund became interested in acting at an early age, and attended the Cranbrook Theatre School as a teenager. For his higher education, he attended UCLA for three years before transferring to Oakland University in Michigan. There, Englund trained at the Meadow Brook Theater, a branch of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He went on to have a successful career in regional theater.

Start of Film Career

In 1974, Englund made his film debut in the neo-noir "Buster and Billie." He appeared in many films over the subsequent years, including "Hustle," "Stay Hungry," "St. Ives," and "Eaten Alive," his first horror film and first directed by Tobe Hooper. In the late 70s, Englund was in "Big Wednesday," "Bloodbrothers," and "The Fifth Floor." Kicking off the next decade, he appeared in the horror films "Dead & Buried" and "Galaxy of Terror" and the war film "Don't Cry, It's Only Thunder."

A Nightmare on Elm Street

In 1984, Englund starred in Wes Craven's supernatural slasher film "A Nightmare on Elm Street," appearing for the first time in the role that would make him famous: Freddy Krueger. A burn victim-turned-serial killer who stalks and murders children in their dreams, Freddy quickly became one of the most iconic horror characters in popular culture, spawning a major media franchise. Englund went on to reprise his role in seven films through 2003. They are "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge"; "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors"; "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master"; "A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child"; "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare"; "Wes Craven's New Nightmare"; and "Freddy vs. Jason." Englund also played Freddy on the television horror anthology series "Freddy's Nightmares" from 1988 to 1990, and later in the 2011 soft reboot of the video game "Mortal Kombat."

Further Film Career

Englund has appeared in numerous films outside of the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise, most of them other horror films. In 1989, he starred as the titular character in Dwight H. Little's gory adaptation of "The Phantom of the Opera." The year before that, Englund made his debut as a director with "976-EVIL." His acting credits in the 90s include such horror films as "Dance Macabre," "Wishmaster," "Urban Legend," "Strangeland," and two Tobe Hooper titles: "Night Terrors" and "The Mangler." In the 00s, Englund appeared in "2001 Maniacs," "Hatchet," "Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer," and "Zombie Strippers," and directed the horror comedy "Killer Pad."

Later horror films featuring Englund have included "Inkubus," "Sanitarium," "The Last Showing," "Fear Clinic," "The Funhouse Massacre," "The Midnight Man," "Nightworld," and "Abruptio." He has also appeared in many films beyond the horror genre over the decades, with notable credits including the comedies "Never Too Young to Die," "The Paper Brigade," "Meet the Deedles," and "The Prince and the Surfer."

Television Career

Englund has been prolific on the small screen as well. In the late 70s, he appeared in the television films "Young Joe, the Forgotten Kennedy," "The Courage and the Passion," and "Mind Over Murder," and was in episodes of such shows as "Police Story," "Soap," and "California Fever." In the 80s, Englund earned recognition for his role as resistance fighter Willie in the popular science-fiction miniseries "V"; he subsequently reprised the role in the sequel "V: The Final Battle" and "V: The Series." After those, Englund made guest appearances on "Hunter," "MacGyver," "Knight Rider," and "North and South Book II." From 1986 to 1987, he had a main role on the short-lived CBS crime drama series "Downtown." Englund starred on another short-lived show, the NBC science-fiction series "Nightmare Cafe," in 1992. Throughout the rest of the decade, he appeared in episodes of shows such as "Legend," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Babylon 5," "Sliders," and "Married… with Children."

Englund began the 21st century with the television film "Python." He made guest appearances on a number of shows after that, including "The Nightmare Room," "Charmed," and "I'm with Her." Englund also lent his voice to the animated series "Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!," "The Batman," "Justice League Unlimited," "The Spectacular Spider-Man," and "The Super Hero Squad Show." In the 2010s, he appeared on "Bones," "Chuck," "Supernatural," "Hawaii Five-0," "Criminal Minds," "Workaholics," and "The Goldbergs," among other shows. One of Englund's most memorable late-career roles came in 2022 when he appeared as mental hospital patient Victor Creel in the fourth season of the Netflix series "Stranger Things." A little earlier, he began hosting the Travel Channel show "True Terror with Robert Englund."

Personal Life

In 1968, Englund wed his first wife, Elizabeth Gardner. The pair eventually divorced in 1972. Englund later married Nancy Booth in 1988.

Englund released his memoir "Hollywood Monster: A Walk Down Elm Street with the Man of Your Dreams" in 2009. It was transcribed from his dictations by author and journalist Alan Goldsher.