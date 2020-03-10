Robert Downey, Jr. Net Worth: Robert Downey, Jr is a New York-born actor and producer who has a net worth of $300 million. Robert Downey, Jr. is probably most widely recognized today for his roles in the films "Less Than Zero," "Chaplin," "Soapdish," the "Iron Man"/Marvel franchise, and "Tropic Thunder."

Early Life: Robert Downey, Jr. was born on April 4, 1965, in Manhattan, New York City. His father is a writer, actor, and director, Robert Downey, Sr. and his mother, Elsie Ann, was an actress who appeared in Downey Sr.'s films. Downey and his older sister Allyson grew up in Greenwich Village. As a child, Downey was "surrounded by drugs." His father was a drug addict and allowed Downey to use marijuana at age six, an incident which his father later said he regretted. Downey later stated that drug use became an emotional bond between him and his father. Downey had minor roles in his father's films when he was a child. He made his acting debut at the age of five, playing a sick puppy in the absurdist comedy Pound (1970), and then at seven appeared in the surrealist Western Greaser's Palace (1972).

When his parents divorced in 1978, Downey moved to California with his father, but in 1982, he dropped out of Santa Monica High School and moved back to New York to pursue an acting career full-time.

Career: Downey had a number of theater roles before landing a job on Saturday Night Live in 1985. He was part of the new, younger cast hired for SNL. However, after a year of terrible ratings he and the rest of the new cast were fired and replaced. Also in 1985, Downey starred with James Spader in Tuff Turf and as a bully in the John Hughes film Weird Science. In 1987, he starred opposite Molly Ringwald in The Pick-up Artist. That same year, he played the drug-addicted rich kid Julian Wells in the film version of Bret Easton Ellis' novel Less Than Zero. His performance in Less Than Zero led to bigger films and co-stars such as Chance Are (1989) with Cybill Shepherd, Air America (1990) with Mel Gibson, and Soapdish (1991) with Sally Field, Kevin Kline, and Whoopi Goldberg.

In 1992, he starred as Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin, a role for which he prepared extensively, learning how to play the violin as well as tennis left-handed. He had a personal coach in order to help him imitate Chaplin's posture and way of carrying himself. The role garnered Downey an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Throughout the 1990s, Downey appeared in a number of films including Heart and Souls, Only You, Natural Born Killers, Richard III, and U.S. Marshals.

Drug Issues: From 1996 through 2001, Downey was arrested numerous times on charges related to drugs including cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and went through drug rehab programs unsuccessfully. In April 1996, Downey was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and an unloaded .357 Magnum handgun while he was speeding down Sunset Boulevard. A month later, while on parole, he trespassed into a neighbor's home while under the influence of a controlled substance, and fell asleep in one of the beds. He received three years of probation and was ordered to undergo compulsory drug testing. In 1997, he missed one of the court-ordered drug tests and had to spend six months in the Los Angeles County jail.

After Downey missed another required drug test in 1999, he was arrested once more. Downey was sentenced to a three-year prison term at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison. At the time of the 1999 arrest, all of Downey's film projects had wrapped and were close to release. After spending nearly a year in the Treatment Facility and State Prison, Downey, on condition of posting a $5,000 bail, was unexpectedly freed when a judge ruled that his collective time in incarceration facilities (spawned from the initial 1996 arrests) had qualified him for early release.

A week after his release in 2000, Downey joined the cast of the hit television series Ally McBeal, playing the new love interest of Calista Flockhart's character. He won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a mini-series or television film for the role. Before the end of his first season on Ally McBeal, over the Thanksgiving 2000 holiday, Downey was arrested when his room at Merv Griffin's Hotel and Givenchy Spa in Palm Springs, California was searched by the police, who were responding to an anonymous 911 call. Downey was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of cocaine and Valium. Despite the fact that, if convicted, he would have faced a prison sentence of up to four years and eight months, he signed on to appear in at least eight more Ally McBeal episodes. In April 2001, while he was on parole, an LAPD officer found him wandering barefooted in Culver City. He was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of drugs but was released a few hours later, even though tests showed he had cocaine in his system. After this last arrest, Ally McBeal executives ordered last-minute rewrites and reshoots and fired Downey from the show. In July 2001, Downey pleaded no contest to the Palm Springs charges, avoiding jail time. Instead, he was sent into drug rehabilitation and received three years of probation.

Career Comeback: In 2003, Downey was able to return to film because Mel Gibson, who had been a close friend since they filmed Air America together, paid Downey's insurance bond for The Singing Detective. Downey was basically unhirable because the insurance for him in films was too high. Gibson's gamble on his friend paid off and Downey went on to star in Gothika (who 40% of his salary was withheld until after production wrapped as insurance against his drug use), Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Good Night and Good luck, A Scanner Darkly, The Shaggy Dog, and Zodiac.

In 2007, he was cast as Tony Stark in Iron Man, which was globally released between April 30 and May 3, 2008. He received rave reviews for his performance. By October 2008, Downey had agreed to appear as Iron Man in two Iron Man sequels, as part of the Iron Man franchise, as well as The Avengers, featuring the superhero team that Stark joins, based on Marvel's comic book series The Avengers. Downey played Tony Stark again in The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Widow (2020).

After Iron Man, Downey appeared alongside Ben Stiller and Jack Black in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Tropic Thunder. Downey was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Tropic Thunder.

The first role Downey accepted after Iron Man was the title character in Sherlock Holmes. He also appeared as Holmes in the 2011 film Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. He is currently slated to reprise his role as the famous detective in the third film in the franchise scheduled for release on December 22, 2021.

Personal Life: Downey married actress and singer Deborah Falconer on May 29, 1992, after a 42-day courtship. Their son, Indio Falconer Downey, was born in September 1993. The strain on their marriage from Downey's repeated trips to rehab and jail finally reached a breaking point; in 2001, Falconer left Downey and took their son with her. Downey and Falconer finalized their divorce on April 26, 2004.

Downey met producer Susan Levin, an Executive Vice President of Production at Joel Silver's production company in 2003 on the set of Gothika. Susan turned Downey's request for a date down twice, but the sparks between them were undeniable. Downey proposed to Susan on the night before her thirtieth birthday. In August 2005, the couple was married. Their first child, a son named Exton Elias, was born in February 2012, and their second, a daughter named Avri Roel, was born in November 2014.

Downey has been drug-free since July 2003 and has credited his wife with helping him overcome his drug and alcohol habits, along with his family, therapy, meditation, twelve-step recovery programs, yoga, and the practice of Wing Chun kung fu.

Salary Highlights: Between June 2016 and June 2017, Robert earned approximately $50 million, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned $80 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned $65 million.

RDJ earned "just" $500,000 off the first Iron Man movie. Outside of Marvel some of his biggest paydays include the $12 million for the 2010 movie "Due Date" and $15 million for 2011's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows". Depending on various box office milestones, Robert will earn at least $40 million and as much as $75 million off "Avengers: Endgame". He also has a lucrative endorsement deal with Chinese phone company OnePlus.

Robert Downey, Jr's Total Earnings From Marvel:

Iron Man 1: $500,000

Iron Man 2: $10 million

Iron Man 3: $75 million

The Avengers: $10 million base + $40 million backend bonus = $50 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron: $40 million

Captain America: Civil War: $40 million

Spider-Man Homecoming: $15 million

Avengers: Infinity War: $40 million

Avengers: End Game: TBD! But at least $40 million, potentially as much as $75 million.

Total: $310-330 million (depending on milestones)



Real Estate: Robert owns a number of homes in the Los Angeles area. He has owned a $4 million home in Santa Monica since 2012. In 2009 he spent $13.44 million to buy a seven-acre estate in Malibu that features equestrian facilities. He owns a different house in Malibu that he bought in 2017 for $4 million. He owns several residential and commercial properties in Venice, California, a $2.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades and a beachfront home in Manhattan beach. In total, Robert's property portfolio is likely worth $40-50 million alone.