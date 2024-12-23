What is Robert Davi's Net Worth?

Robert Davi is an American actor, singer, and filmmaker who has a net worth of $2 million. Robert Davi is known for his roles in such films as "The Goonies," "Die Hard," "Licence to Kill," and "Showgirls." On television, he is known for his roles on the series "Profiler" and "Stargate Atlantis." As a singer, Davi has released some jazz albums, with his first being "Davi Sings Sinatra – On the Road to Romance."

Early Life and Education

Robert Davi was born on June 26, 1951 in the Queens borough of New York City to Maria and Sal. He is of Italian descent, and has two sisters named Michelle and Yvonne. As a teenager, Davi went to Seton Hall High School. He went on to attend Hofstra University. After moving to Manhattan, Davi studied under renowned acting coaches Stella Adler and Lee Strasburg.

Film Career

In 1984, Davi made his big-screen debut with a supporting role in the buddy crime comedy film "City Heat." The next year, he played Jake Fratelli in the adventure comedy "The Goonies." Davi was subsequently in "Raw Deal" in 1986 and "Wild Thing" in 1987. He appeared in three films in 1988, all action films: "Action Jackson," "Die Hard," and "Traxx." Closing out the decade, Davi played drug lord Franz Sanchez in the James Bond film "Licence to Kill." He went on to appear in five films in 1990, including "Peacemaker," "Maniac Cop 2," and "Amazon." Davi's subsequent credits included "The Taking of Beverly Hills," "Legal Tender," "Christopher Columbus: The Discovery," "Night Trap," and "No Contest." In 1995, he had a memorable role as strip club manager Al Torres in the erotic drama "Showgirls." Davi's credits in the years after that included "An Occasional Hell" and "The Bad Pack."

In the early 2000s, Davi appeared in such films as "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," "The 4th Tenor," "The Hot Chick," and "One Last Ride." He made his directorial debut in 2007 with the heist dramedy "The Dukes," which he also co-wrote and starred in. After that, Davi appeared in such films as "An American Carol," "American Summer," and "The Butcher." His second film as a director, "Magic," came out in 2010. Davi went on to act in "Kill the Irishman," "Swamp Shark," "The Iceman," "Doonby," "Blood of Redemption," "Black Rose," and "The Expendables 3." In the latter half of the 2010s, he appeared in such films as "Sicilian Vampire" and "Mob Town." Davi's credits in the early 2020s include "Roe v. Wade," "Inside Man," and "Reagan." He also directed his third film, the rightwing conspiracy film "My Son Hunter," which came out in 2022.

Television Career

Davi first appeared on television in 1977, in the Frank Sinatra-starring television film "Contract on Cherry Street." In the years after that, he appeared in episodes of such shows as "Charlie's Angels," "Lou Grant," "The Incredible Hulk," "Barnaby Jones," and "Trapper John, M.D." Davi was also in the 1979 television film "The Legend of the Golden Gun." Kicking off the 1980s, he had a supporting role in the television film "Alcatraz: The Whole Shocking Story." Davi had guest roles on a range of shows throughout the decade, including "Dynasty," "Shannon," "St. Elsewhere," "Hill Street Blues," "The Fall Guy," "Hart to Hart," "Hunter," and "L.A. Law." In 1989, he played the recurring role of Albert Cerrico in the third season of the CBS crime drama series "Wiseguy." Commencing the 1990s, Davi starred in the television films "Deceptions" and "White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd." In 1993, he appeared in two episodes of the anthology series "FBI: The Untold Stories," and in 1994 he starred in the HBO television film "Blind Justice."

Davi landed his longest-running role in 1996, as FBI Agent Bailey Malone on the NBC series "Profiler." He starred on the show for all four of its seasons through 2000. After the end of the show, Davi starred in the Sci Fi Channel movie "Soulkeeper." He had his next major television role from 2004 to 2008, playing the recurring role of Acastus Kolya on the Syfy series "Stargate Atlantis." During that time, in 2005, Davi narrated four episodes of the History Channel series "Breaking Vegas," and in 2006 he had a guest role on the Showtime series "Huff." Kicking off the 2010s, he appeared in episodes of "Nip/Tuck" and "Criminal Minds." His other credits during the decade include the television film "Asteroid vs. Earth" and an episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Later, in 2024, Davi began starring on the action drama series "Paper Empire."

Music Career

Classically trained in singing, Davi released his first album, "Davi Sings Sinatra – On the Road to Romance," in 2011. It was recorded with a thirty-piece orchestra at the Capitol Records Building in Hollywood. A critical and commercial success, the album reached number six on the Billboard jazz chart. In 2013, Davi performed a Sinatra tribute concert series in Las Vegas, and also released a Christmas single entitled "Mistletoe and Holly."

Personal Life

Davi married his first wife, Jeri McBride, in 1980. They had a son before divorcing in 1990. Davi subsequently wed Christine Bolster, with whom he had four children. They divorced in 2019. Davi then married Diana.

Real Estate

In May 1997, Robert paid $490,000 for a home in Northridge, California. He sold this home in December 2021 for $1.375 million. In January 2022, Robert paid $950,000 for a home in Apollo Beach, Florida.