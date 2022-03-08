Robert Carradine Net Worth:

What is Robert Carradine's net worth?

Robert Carradine is an American actor who has a net worth of $300 thousand dollars. Robert Carradine is most widely recognized for his work as Lewis "Lew" Skolnick in "The Revenge of the Nerds" franchise. Some of his film and television credits include, "Bonanza", "Go Ask Alice", "The Cowboys", "Police Story", "The Pom Pom Girls", "Massacre at Central High", "Orca", "Coming Home", "The Long Riders", "The Big Red One", "Just the Way You Are", "The Sun Also Rises", "The Twilight Zone", "Monte Carlo", "Buy and Cell", "I Saw What You Did", "Rude Awakening", "K-9", "The Disappearance of Christina", "Kung-Fu: The Legend Continues", "Gunfighter", and "Lizzie McGuire".

Early Life

Robert Carradine was born in Hollywood, California, on March 24, 1954. He grew up as part of the Carradine family, a Hollywood acting dynasty, the son of actress Sonia Sorel and his actor father John Carradine. The couple split when Robert was two years old and his father gained custody of him and his brothers after a lengthy custody battle which also saw the children spending three months under the care of a foster home for abused children. Carradine moved in with his half-brother David in Laurel Canyon when he was still in high school.

TV Career

His first TV appearance came in 1971 on the western series "Bonanza." From there, he also made a guest appearance in "Kung Fu" as Sunny Jim, alongside his father John Carradine. In 1979, Carradine starred in "Survival of Dana." He played Robert Cohn in the made for TV mini series of Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises." Carradine was also in the 1987 HBO miniseries "Conspiracy: The Trial of the Chicago 8." Carradine has guest starred on many television shows such as "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "ER," and "Jane Doe." From 2001 to 2004 he starred in his biggest TV role yet when he played the father of Hilary Duff's character on "Lizzie McGuire." In September 2015, he and his family appeared on the hit reality series, "Celebrity Wife Swap," where he traded lives with professional football player, Terrell Owens.

Film Career

Robert began acting in the early 70s, following in the footsteps of his older brothers and father and has continued to work to this day. He made his film debut when he appeared alongside John Wayne in 1972's "The Cowboys," and starred in a short-lived TV series spinoff of the same name. He worked with his brother David on multiple indie films through the 70s including "You and Me" in 195 and a musical called "A Country Mile." Carradine did camera work for the Vietnam War-era film "Americana," which did not see a release until 1983. He played a drag car racer in "Cannonball" in 1976. In 1977, Carradine starred in the Jaws-inspired film "Orca." In 1977's "Joyride," Robert starred alongside famous names like Melanie Griffith and Desi Arnaz, Jr.

Carradine snagged a lead role in 1978's Hal Ashby-helmed Vietnam War drama "Coming Home," which won an Oscar and drew critical acclaim, particularly for Carradine's performance. All three Carradine brothers starred in 1980's "The Long Riders" alongside other sets of brothers including Christopher and Nicholas Guest and Dennis and Randy Quaid. That same year, he starred with Mark Hamill in "The Big Red One," another war movie.

1983 saw Carradine starring in and performing his own music compositions in the science fiction film "Wavelength," playing a washed up rock star. His biggest breakthrough to date came with 1984's "Revenge of the Nerds." He played the main nerd Lewis Skolnick in the film. In preparation for filming, Robert participated in Rush Week at the University of Arizona, where the movie was filmed. He reprised his role in three sequels of the films and even acted as executive producer in the last two. His next few films were "Max Keeble's Big Movie," "Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire," and "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003. In 2012, he had a small role in "Django Unchained."

Personal Life

Carradine has two daughters, actress Ever Carradine (whom he had with Susan Snyder), Marika Reed Carradine (whom he had with his wife Edie Mani), and a son, Ian Alexander Carradine. He is also the uncle of actress Martha Plimpton.

Car Accident and Divorce

On March 12, 2015, Carradine was involved in a serious car accident. The car, which Robert was driving, crashed head on into a truck on a highway. He and his wife were both rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the accident. Not long after the accident, Robert's wife filed for divorce. In the divorce documents, Robert's wife Edith claims that he had been in a downward spiral ever since his brother David was found dead from a suspicious suicide in 2009. Robert was eventually diagnosed as being bi-polar. Edith claimed that Robert actually confessed to purposely driving the car into the truck with the intention of killing them both. They are also bickering over money with Edith claiming Robert blew the $70,000 fee they earned from appearing on Wife Swap.