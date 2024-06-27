Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Mar 30, 1950 - Oct 14, 2022 (72 years old) Birthplace: Rutherglen Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.854 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Voice Actor, Writer, Screenwriter, Author Nationality: Scotland 💰 Compare Robbie Coltrane's Net Worth

What was Robbie Coltrane's Net Worth?

Robbie Coltrane was a Scottish actor and comedian who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. Robbie Coltrane gained international fame for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film series. He appeared in numerous other films during his career, including "Mona Lisa," "Henry V," "Nuns on the Run," "GoldenEye," "Ocean's Twelve," and "Effie Gray." On television, Coltrane starred in the sketch comedy series "Alfresco," the BBC miniseries "Tutti Frutti," and the crime drama series "Cracker," among other programs.

Early Life and Education

Robbie Coltrane was born as Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950 in Rutherglen, Scotland to teacher and pianist Jean and GP and forensic police surgeon Ian. He had an older sister and a younger sister. As a youth, Coltrane was educated at Belmont House School and Glenalmond College. In school, he played rugby and was head of the debating society. Coltrane went on to study painting at the Glasgow School of Art.

Film Career

Coltrane first appeared on the big screen in 1980 with small parts in "Flash Gordon" and "Death Watch." He had his first starring role the next year, as a detective in the thriller "Subway Riders." Coltrane subsequently appeared in "Scrubbers," "Ghost Dance," "Krull," and "Chinese Boxes." In 1985, he was in three films: "National Lampoon's European Vacation," "The Supergrass," and "Defence of the Realm." Coltrane was in three more films in 1986, including Derek Jarman's "Caravaggio" and Neil Jordan's "Mona Lisa," both highly acclaimed. He next appeared in the black comedy "Eat the Rich" and the thriller "The Fruit Machine." Coltrane closed out the decade in 1989 with roles in four films; among them was Falstaff in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of "Henry V." He also starred in Carl Reiner's musical film "Bert Rigby, You're a Fool." Kicking off the 1990s, Coltrane starred in the comedies "Nuns on the Run" and "Perfectly Normal." After those, he played the Pope in the comedy "The Pope Must Die." His subsequent credits included "Triple Bogey on a Par Five Hole," "Oh, What a Night," and "The Adventures of Huck Finn."

In 1995, Coltrane played Russian mafia head Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond film "GoldenEye." He would reprise his role in the next Bond film, 1999's "The World is Not Enough." Between those two films, Coltrane appeared in "Buddy," "Frogs for Snakes," "Montana," and "Message in a Bottle." His first film credits in the 21st century were "From Hell" and "On the Nose," both released in 2001. Later that year, Coltrane played half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the adaptation of the first book in the "Harry Potter" book series. The role launched Coltrane to international fame. He would reprise his role as Hagrid in all seven of the subsequent "Harry Potter" films. Coltrane appeared in several other films in the meantime, including "Ocean's Twelve," "Provoked," and "The Brothers Bloom." He also lent his voice to "Van Helsing," "The Tale of Despereaux," "Gooby," and "Brave." After the end of the "Harry Potter" series, Coltrane appeared in the 2012 adaptation of "Great Expectations" and the 2014 biographical drama "Effie Gray." The latter would be his final film.

Television Career

In 1979, Coltrane made his television debut in an episode of the BBC anthology series "Play for Today." He had his television breakthrough a few years later on the comedy program "The Comic Strip Presents…," featuring the group of British comedians known as the Comic Strip. The year after debuting on that show, Coltrane starred on the sketch comedy show "Alfresco." He continued starring on sketch comedy shows after that, including "A Kick Up the Eighties" and "Laugh??? I Nearly Paid My Licence Fee." Later in the decade, Coltrane starred in the acclaimed BBC miniseries "Tutti Frutti," for which he earned a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Actor. In 1989, he starred in the television film "Danny, the Champion of the World," based on the Roald Dahl novel. Coltrane starred in another television film, "The Bogie Man," in 1992. The following year, he began starring as Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the ITV crime drama series "Cracker." For the show, which originally ran from 1993 to 1995, Coltrane won three consecutive BAFTA TV Awards for Best Actor.

In the late 1990s, Coltrane starred in the television films "The Ebb-Tide" and "Alice in Wonderland," both adaptations of novels. In the latter, he played Ned Tweedledum. Coltrane later lent his voice to the 2004 television film "Pride." In 2006, he reprised his "Cracker" role in the television film "Cracker: Nine Eleven." Closing out the decade, he starred in the ITV three-part series "Murderland" and the short animated television film "The Gruffalo." In the early 2010s, Coltrane appeared in some episodes of the sitcom "Lead Balloon." Later, in 2016, he starred in the Channel 4 four-part series "National Treasure," for which he received a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Actor. Also in 2016, Coltrane began hosting the true crime series "Robbie Coltrane's Critical Evidence." He had his last television role in 2020, portraying Orson Welles in an episode of the biographical dramedy series "Urban Myths." However, Coltrane did later make an appearance as himself in the 2022 HBO Max special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Personal Life and Death

In 1999, Coltrane married Rhona Gemmell, whom he had met when they were both students at the Glasgow School of Art. The couple had two children before separating in 2003.

Later in his life, Coltrane struggled with osteoarthritis and had to use a wheelchair. He also had type 2 diabetes. On October 14, 2022, he passed away in Larbert, Scotland.