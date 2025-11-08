What is Robb Wells' net worth?

Robb Wells is a Canadian actor and screenwriter who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Robb Wells is best known for playing Ricky LaFleur in the long-running mockumentary comedy series "Trailer Park Boys." As one of the show's co-creators, Wells helped turn the low-budget Canadian project into a global cult phenomenon through his portrayal of the foul-mouthed yet oddly lovable petty criminal from the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park. Known for his improvised comedic timing and authentic East Coast sensibility, Wells has become one of the most recognizable figures in Canadian television. Alongside collaborators John Paul Tremblay and Mike Smith, he has written, produced, and starred in multiple "Trailer Park Boys" films, Netflix series, and international live tours.

Early Life

Robb Wells was born on March 20, 1971, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, and was raised in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Before entering the entertainment industry, Wells studied at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, where he earned a degree in business administration. He was childhood friends with John Paul Tremblay, and the two later went into business together, co-owning a chain of pizzerias called J.R. Capone's. Their shared sense of humor and creative partnership would ultimately lead them into filmmaking.

Career Beginnings

In the mid-1990s, Wells and Tremblay began collaborating with director Mike Clattenburg on small independent video projects. Their early work featured mockumentary-style short films about two petty criminals—a concept that evolved into the foundation of "Trailer Park Boys." The trio's first major project was a 1999 feature film of the same name, which introduced the characters Ricky (Wells) and Julian (Tremblay). The film gained traction in Canada for its offbeat realism and raw humor, convincing cable network Showcase to commission a television series.

Trailer Park Boys

"Trailer Park Boys" premiered on Showcase in 2001 and quickly became a cult hit. Set in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park, the series followed Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles (played by Mike Smith) as they attempted to make money through various half-baked schemes, often ending up in jail. Wells's portrayal of Ricky—complete with malapropisms, hair-trigger temper, and endearing stupidity—became one of the show's defining elements. His character's quotes, such as "Get two birds stoned at once," entered the lexicon of fans worldwide.

As both actor and writer, Wells contributed heavily to the show's tone and structure. His improvisational skill helped give "Trailer Park Boys" its realistic, documentary-like feel. The original run of the show lasted seven seasons, ending in 2007, but its popularity led to multiple feature films, including "Trailer Park Boys: The Movie" (2006), "Countdown to Liquor Day" (2009), and "Don't Legalize It" (2014). In 2014, the series was revived on Netflix, introducing Sunnyvale's antics to an international audience.

Beyond the main show, Wells has appeared in numerous "Trailer Park Boys" spinoffs and specials, including "The Animated Series," "Out of the Park: Europe," and "Trailer Park Boys Live." Alongside Tremblay and Smith, he tours internationally, performing live comedy shows and interacting with fans through the group's digital platform, SwearNet.

Other Projects

Outside the "Trailer Park Boys" universe, Wells has appeared in several films and TV shows. He played supporting roles in "Virginia's Run" (2002) and "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" (2009), and starred in the dark comedy "Hobo with a Shotgun" (2011). In 2010, Wells and his longtime co-stars launched the surreal sketch-comedy series "The Drunk and On Drugs Happy Funtime Hour," which reunited much of the "Trailer Park Boys" cast.

He is also a co-founder of SwearNet, an online media network and streaming platform launched in 2013 that produces original, uncensored comedy content. The venture allows Wells and his partners to maintain creative control over their work while offering direct access to fans.

Personal Life

Robb Wells is known to be private about his personal life, preferring to keep his family and relationships out of the public eye. He continues to live in Nova Scotia, where much of "Trailer Park Boys" was filmed, and remains close friends with Tremblay and Smith. In interviews, Wells has credited his East Coast roots for shaping his humor, work ethic, and down-to-earth personality.

Legacy

Robb Wells has played a defining role in shaping modern Canadian comedy. Through "Trailer Park Boys," he helped pioneer a uniquely authentic and unapologetic comedic style that resonated with audiences worldwide. His character Ricky became a cultural icon, embodying both the absurdity and heart of small-town life. Two decades after its debut, "Trailer Park Boys" remains one of Canada's most successful entertainment exports, and Robb Wells's influence continues to be felt across television, film, and digital media.