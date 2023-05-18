Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Sep 21, 1962 (60 years old) Place of Birth: New Rochelle Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Television Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rob Morrow's Net Worth

What Is Rob Morrow's Net Worth?

Rob Morrow is an American actor, director, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $10 million. Rob Morrow is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Joel Fleischman on the CBS comedy-drama "Northern Exposure" (1990–1995) and Don Eppes on the CBS crime drama "Numb3rs" (2005–2010). For "Northern Exposure" (which he also executive produced), Rob earned two Primetime Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Morrow has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Quiz Show" (1994), "Mother" (1996), "Maze" (2000), "The Bucket List" (2007), "Begin Again" (2013), and "The Kill Team" (2019) and the television series "Street Time" (2002–2003), "Entourage" (2010–2011), "The Whole Truth" (2010), "CSI: NY" (2012), "The Fosters" (2016–2017), "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (2016), "Billions" (2016–2020; 2022), "Designated Survivor" (2017), and "Hawaii Five-0" (2019). Morrow wrote, directed, and produced the 1993 short film "The Silent Alarm" and the 2000 film "Maze," and he has directed episodes of "Oz" (2002), "Street Time" (2003), "Joan of Arcadia" (2004), "Numbers" (2006–2010), "Necessary Roughness" (2012–2013), "The Fosters" (2015–2017), "NCIS: New Orleans" (2016), and "Games People Play" (2019).

Early Life

Rob Morrow was born Robert Alan Morrow on September 21, 1962, in New Rochelle, New York. He is the son of dental hygienist Diane Markowitz and industrial lighting manufacturer Murray Morrow. Rob grew up in a Jewish household in Hartsdale, New York, and he had a Reform Bar Mitzvah. When Morrow was 9 years old, his parents divorced, and his father moved out. Rob attended Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan, New Hampshire, and Edgemont High School in Greenville, New York, but he dropped out during his senior year to pursue an acting career. After seeing "Grease" as a teenager, Morrow "wanted nothing except to become an actor."

Career

Rob made his TV debut as an extra in a 1980 episode of "Saturday Night Live," then he appeared in the films "Private Resort" (1985) and "Tattingers" (1989) and guest-starred on "Fame" (1985), "Spenser: For Hire" (1987), "Everything's Relative" (1987), and "Monsters" (1989). From 1990 to 1995, Morrow starred as Dr. Joel Fleischman on the CBS series "Northern Exposure," which aired 110 episodes over six seasons and earned Rob several award nominations. He hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1992, then he appeared in the films "Quiz Show" (1994), "Last Dance" (1996), "Mother" (1996), "Into My Heart" (1998), "Other Voices" (2000), "Labor Pains" (2000), "Sam the Man" (2001), "The Guru" (2002), and "The Emperor's Club" (2002) and the TV movies "The Day Lincoln Was Shot" (1998), "Only Love" (1998), "The Thin Blue Lie" (2000), "Hudson's Law" (2001), and "Jenifer" (2001). Morrow wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the 2000 film "Maze," which won awards at AFI Fest, the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival, and the Newport Beach Film Festival.

From 2002 to 2003, Rob starred as Kevin Hunter on the Showtime drama "Street Time," and from 2005 to 2010, he played Don Eppes on the CBS series "Numb3rs" alongside David Krumholtz and Judd Hirsch. Around this time, Morrow also appeared in the film "Going Shopping" (2005) and the TV movies "Custody" (2007) and "The Grean Team" (2009) and co-starred with Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, and Sean Hayes in 2007's "The Bucket List." From 2010 to 2011, he had a recurring role as Jim Lefkowitz on HBO's "Entourage," and in 2010, he starred as Jimmy Brogan on the ABC legal drama "The Whole Truth." Rob guest-starred on "CSI: NY" (2012), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2015), "Inside Amy Schumer" (2015), and "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" (2015), and he starred in the miniseries "Texas Rising" (2015) and the TV movies "Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle" (2014), "Night of the Wild" (2015), and "Flint" (2017).

Morrow appeared in the films "The Good Doctor" (2011), "Begin Again" (2013), "Atlas Shrugged: Part III" (2014), "Little Loopers" (2015), and "The Kill Team" (2019), and he had recurring roles on the Freeform series "The Fosters" (2016–2017), the Showtime drama "Billions" (2016–2020; 2022), and the ABC political thriller "Designated Survivor" (2017). Rob portrayed Barry Scheck on the FX anthology series "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (2016), then he guest-starred on "Chicago P.D." (2018), "Hawaii Five-0" (2019), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2021), and "Super Pumped" (2022). Morrow teaches at Santa Monica's Ruskin Group Theatre, and in 2019, he starred as Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman" there.

Personal Life

Rob married actress Debbon Ayer on September 21, 1998, his 36th birthday. The couple welcomed daughter Tu Morrow in 2001.

Awards and Nominations

For "Northern Exposure," Morrow earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1992 and 1993 and Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 1992, 1993, and 1994. He also received an American Television Award nomination for Best Actor in a Dramatic Series (1993) and a Viewers for Quality Television Award nomination for Best Actor in a Quality Drama Series (1992), and the cast earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (1995). In 2000, Rob was honored with the Spirit of Independents award at the 2000 Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival. "Maze" won an Audience Favorite Choice Award – Honorable Mention at Cinequest San Jose Film Festival, New Directions Award – Special Mention at AFI Fest, and Jury Awards for Feature Film – Best Screenplay and Feature Film – Best Director at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Real Estate

In February 2007 Rob and his wife paid $4.3 million for a home in Santa Monica, California. They listed this home for sale in October 2015 for $7.2 million. The accepted $4.5 million in September 2016.