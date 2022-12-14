Rob Huebel Net Worth:

What Is Rob Huebel's Net Worth?

Rob Huebel is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Rob Huebel has starred as Dr. Owen Maestro on "Childrens Hospital" (2008–2016) and "Medical Police" (2020) and Simon on "Burning Love" (2013), and he has had recurring roles as Dr. Russell Deramo on "The League" (2009–2015), Len Novak on "Transparent" (2014–2019), and John Calabasas on "The Goldbergs" (2014–2022). Rob has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "I Love You, Man" (2009), "The Other Guys" (2010), "The Descendants" (2011), "Hell Baby" (2013), "Keanu" (2016), "Baywatch" (2017), and "The House" (2017) and the television series "Reno 911!" (2009), "Gary Unmarried" (2009), "The Office" (2009–2010), "Marry Me" (2014–2015), and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2021).

Huebel co-created, executive produced, wrote, and directed the 2017 web series "Drive Share," and he co-created, wrote, and executive produced MTV's "Human Giant" (2007–2008) and YouTube Red's "Do You Want to See a Dead Body?" (2017). Rob has written for "Childrens Hospital" as well as "Funny or Die Presents…" (2010–2011) and "NTSF:SD:SUV" (2011–2012), and he co-wrote the 2015 comedy special "Crash Test: With Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer." He was a producer on the Bravo/Channel 4 series "The Awful Truth" in 2010, and he served as a field producer on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" from 2011 to 2012. Huebel has also lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Despicable Me" (2010), "American Dad!" (2009–2019), "Bob's Burgers" (2012–2021), "Axe Cop" (2013–2015), and "Big Mouth" (2017–2019).

Early Life

Rob Huebel was born Robert Anderson Huebel on June 4, 1969, in Alexandria, Virginia. He is the son of Jared and Louisa Huebel, and he attended Annandale High School. After graduation, Rob studied marketing at Clemson University in South Carolina. Huebel originally hoped to go into advertising, but as he told "Improv Interviews" in 2006, "I finally figured out that the reason I was attracted to advertising was because I wanted to be in commercials. The reason I wanted to be in commercials was because I wanted to be funny, on TV." Rob moved to New York after college and began taking improv classes at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

Career

Early in his career, Huebel formed the improv comedy troupe Respecto Montalban with Rob Riggle, and they often performed together at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. In the late '90s, Rob appeared in three episodes of the "Upright Citizens Brigade" TV show, and in 2002, he had an uncredited role in the documentary "Bowling for Columbine." In 2004, he played various characters on John McEnroe's CNBC talk show "McEnroe," then he guest-starred on "Arrested Development" (2005), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2005), "30 Rock" (2008), "Reno 911!" (2009), "Michael & Michael Have Issues" (2009), "Gary Unmarried" (2009), and "The Office" (2009–2010). Huebel appeared in the films "Blackballed: The Bobby Dukes Story" (2004), "Terrorists" (2004), "Norbit" (2007), "7-10 Split" (2007), "The Love Guru" (2008), and "I Love You, Man" (2009), and from 2007 to 2008, he starred on the sketch comedy series "Human Giant," which he co-created with Aziz Ansari, Paul Scheer, and Jason Woliner. From 2008 to 2016, he starred as Dr. Owen Maestro on "Childrens Hospital," earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance in 2016. From 2009 to 2015, Rob played Dr. Russell Deramo in 10 episodes of the FX/FXX series "The League" (which Scheer starred on).

Huebel co-starred with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in 2010's "The Other Guys," then he appeared in "Life as We Know It" (2010), "Little Fockers" (2010), "Celeste & Jesse Forever" (2012), "What to Expect When You're Expecting" (2012), "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012), "Hell Baby" (2013), "Rapture-Palooza" (2013), "Horrible Bosses 2" (2014), and the Academy Award-nominated film "The Descendants" (2011). He guest-starred on "Party Down" (2010), "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time" (2010), "Happy Endings" (2011), "Modern Family" (2012), "How I Met Your Mother" (2012), "Up All Night" (2012), "NTSF:SD:SUV::" (2012), "Key and Peele" (2012), "Kroll Show" (2013), "The ArScheerio Paul Show" (2013), "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (2014), "Parks and Recreation" (2014), "The Mindy Project" (2014), and "Marry Me" (2014–2015), and he played Simon in the second and third seasons of the dating show parody "Burning Love" (2013). Rob had recurring roles as Len Novak on Amazon Prime Video's "Transparent" (2014–2019) and John Calabasas on ABC's "The Goldbergs" (2014–2022), and in 2017, he starred on "Do You Want to See a Dead Body?," which he created.

Huebel appeared in the films "Miss Stevens" (2016), "Keanu" (2016), "Fun Mom Dinner" (2017), "How to Be a Latin Lover" (2017), "Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town" (2017), "Valley Girl" (2020), "Spontaneous" (2020), and "How It Ends" (2021) and the Paramount+ movie "Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon" (2021), and in 2017, he co-starred with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in "Baywatch" and with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in "The House." Rob guest-starred on "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" (2015), "The Hotwives of Las Vegas" (2015), "Fresh Off the Boat" (2016), "Workaholics" (2016), "Hawaii Five-0" (2017), "Angie Tribeca" (2017), "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" (2017), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2017), "Black-ish" (2018), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2019), "Master of None" (2021), "A Million Little Things" (2021), and "Murderville" (2022), and he reprised the role of Dr. Owen Maestro on the Netflix series "Medical Police" in 2020. He co-starred with Mark Ruffalo and Melissa Leo in the 2020 HBO miniseries "I Know This Much Is True," and in 2021, he had a recurring role as Mr. Murray on the HBO Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls."

Personal Life

In 2016, Rob married Holly Hannula, an actress who has appeared on shows such as "Harry's Law," "Shameless," "Burning Love," "The Hotwives of Orlando," and "9-1-1." The couple welcomed daughter Holden on September 28, 2016, and since she was born prematurely at just 26 weeks, she spent nearly four months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Holden weighed 1 lb., 15 oz. when she was born, and Rob told "People" magazine in February 2017, "As soon as she was born, a team from the NICU took her and started running tests to make sure she was breathing on her own. They were like, 'Dad, come with us,' and they whisked her upstairs to the NICU. It was literally like 40 people slow dancing down the hallway surrounding this baby. So I just followed them. I was with her the whole time. They put her in a little isolette, which looks like an incubator. They basically just recreate the womb. We actually weren't allowed to hold her for about two weeks because she was just too little." Huebel also told "People" that holding his daughter for the first time was " the best feeling in the whole world."

Award Nominations

Huebel has earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (Reality) for "The Awful Truth" in 2001 and Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for "Childrens Hospital" in 2016. He received a Central Ohio Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Ensemble and a Gotham Independent Film Award nomination for Best Ensemble Performance as a member of "The Descendants" cast, and in 2014, he shared a Streamy Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast with his "The ArScheerio Paul Show" co-stars.

Real Estate

In 2012 Rob paid $890,000 for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. He listed the home for sale in September 2018 for $1.195 million. In November 2018 he accepted an offer of $1.36 million.