What is Rimi Sen's Net Worth?

Rimi Sen is an actress and film producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Remi Sen is best known for co-producing the film "Budhia Singh: Born to Run," a biopic about the Indian long-distance runner who awed the world with his athletic feats. Sen is also known for starring in several Indian films for which she was nominated for awards, such as "Hungama" and "Baghban."

Early Years

Subhamitra Sen – also known as Remi Sen – was born on September 21, 1981 in Calcutta, India. As a child, she lived in New Alipore, Calcutta with her mother, Sanghamitra Sen. Sen attended the University of Calcutta from which she received a degree in Commerce although she had always dreamed of becoming an actress.

Film

Remi Sen made her film debut in 2000 in the Bengali drama film "Paromitar Ek Din." The following year, she appeared in the film "Ide Naa Modati Prema Lekha."

In 2002, Sen starred in the Indian romantic drama "Nee Thodu Kavali" as Sindu – the lead female character. In 2003, she played Payal Malhotra in the film "Baghban" and Anjali Patekar in the Hindi-language comedy film "Hungama." Another Hindi film and two Bengali films – "Sajani," "Dhoom" and "Swapner Din" – followed in 2004.

Sen appeared in four Hindi films in 2005, three in 2006, two in 2007 and one in 2008. In 2009, she played Mona in the Indian black comedy film "Sankat City" and the dual role of Ria and Sia in the Indian romantic comedy "Horn 'Ok' Pleassss."

The 2011 romantic Indian comedy "Thank You" starred Sen as Shivani Chopra. That same year, she starred as Varsha Mathur in the Indian thriller film "Shagird."

Television

Remi Sen was a contestant on the Indian realty television series "Bigg Boss Double Trouble" in 2015. She came in 13th place after being evicted from the house during the seventh week. The following year, she signed up to be a contestant on the Indian dance show "Jhalak Dikhhla." As a wild card entrant, she was not selected to participate.

Production

Along with Gajraj Rao and Subrat Ray, Remi Sen produced "Budhia Singh: Born to Run." Released on August 5, 2016, the film focuses on the life of the world's youngest marathon runner who went on to evoke worldwide controversy and inspiration. The film won two of the three awards it was nominated for, including a Houston Film Award for Best Film.

Awards & Nominations

For "Hungama," Remi Sen was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut; a Screen Award for Most Promising Female Newcomer; a Stardust Award for Female Superstar of Tomorrow; an International Indian Film Academy Award for Female Star Debut of the Year; an Anandalok Puraskar Award for Best Debut Actress – which she won – and a Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

For "Baghban," Sen was nominated for a Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. For "Dhoom," she was nominated for a Stardust Award for Best Female Breakthrough Performance. In 2009, "Sankat City" was nominated for a Screen Award for Best Ensemble Cast.