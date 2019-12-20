Riley Smith net worth: Riley Smith is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Riley Smith was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in April 1978. In 2000 he had a recurring role as Todd Schellinger on the television series Freaks and Geeks. Smith had a recurring role on the TV series Raising Dad as Jared Ashby in 2002. In 2003 he had a recurring role as Kyle Singer on the series 24. Riley Smith had a recurring role as Andy Baker on the television series Joan of Arcadia from 2004 to 2005 and in 2007 he had a recurring role as Rob Laird on the TV series Drive. From 2012 to 2013 he had a recurring role as Riley Wallace on the series 90210 and in 2014 he had a recurring role as Keith on the television series True Blood and as Mark Plowman on the TV series The Messengers in 2015 and on the series Nashville as Markus Keen in 2015. From 2016 to 2017 he starred as Frank Sullivan on the TV series Frequency and in 2018 he starred as Dr. Will Grant on the series Life Sentence. Riley Smith starred as Levi Scott on the television series Proven Innocent in 2019 and as Ryan Hudson on the series Nancy Drew in 2019.