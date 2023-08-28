Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $400 Thousand Date of Birth: Mar 5, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Coudersport Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Musician, Comedian Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Riki Lindhome's Net Worth

What is Riki Lindhome's Net Worth?

Riki Lindhome is an American actress, comedian, and musician who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Riki Lindhome is one half of the comedy music duo Garfunkel and Oates with Kate Micucci. Together they starred in the 2014 television series "Garfunkel and Oates." She was also a creator, executive producer and writer on the series. The duo has released four albums.

From 2013 to 2014, Lindhome did voice work for the TV series "Monsters vs. Aliens." She has had recurring roles in the TV series "Gilmore Girls," "Enlightened," and "Super Fun Night." Lindhome has starred in the movies "Million Dollar Baby," "Berkeley," "Pulse," "Changeling," "My Best Friend's Girl," "The Last House on the Left," "Powder Blue," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Fun Size," "Hell Baby," and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water." She is also the host of the Nerdist podcast "Making It."

Early Life

Riki Lindhome was born on March 5, 1979 in Coudersport, Pennsylvania before being raised in Portville, New York. She is of Swedish ancestry and attended Portville High School, graduating in 1997. She then enrolled at Syracuse University where she majored in communications and film and graduated with her degree in 2000. In 1997, she won first prize in the JFK Profiles in Courage essay contest that was awarded by the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. She wrote about United States Representative Carolyn McCarthy, whose husband and five other individuals had been murdered on a train in Long Island. The incident pushed McCarthy to run for Congress, winning the seat of her congressman who had voted to repeal the Federal Assault Weapons Ban.

Career

Lindhome began her acting career without an agent. She was cast in a role in the short film "Backseat Detour." She also appeared on the sitcom "Titus." In 2002, she appeared as a student in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The following year, in 2003, Lindhome joined The Actor's Gang and appeared in the play "Embedded" in two different roles. She was one of four actors from the play to be cast in the 2004 Academy Award-winning film "Million Dollar Baby," in which she played the role of Mardell.

Lindhome had also appeared in an episode of the third season of "Gilmore Girls" in 2002. She later returned to guest star as the character of Juliet on the show's fifth and sixth seasons. In 2006, she appeared as the character of Janelle in the 2006 techno-horror film "Pulse" and then in the 2008 film "Changeling." The same year, she guest starred on the television series "The Big Bang Theory" and also appeared on "Pushing Daisies." In 2009, she starred as the vicious character of Sadie in "The Last House on the Left," a remake of the 1972 horror film of the same name.

In 2010, Lindhome began developing the "Nerdist" podcast "Making It with Riki Lindhome." She hosted the show from 2010 to 2013, interviewing people in the entertainment industry about their rise to fame. From 2011 to 2013, she guest-starred as Harper on the HBO series "Enlightened" and then played the female version of the character Conrade in the 2012 adaptation of the William Shakespeare play "Much Ado About Nothing." In 2013, she starred in the horror-comedy film "Hell Baby." She also appeared on episodes of "New Girl," "Super Fun Night," "Monsters vs. Aliens," and "@midnight" around this time.

In 2015, Lindhome and comedian and friend Natasha Leggero created the Comedy Central series "Another Period." The show focuses on a fictional aristocratic family living in Newport, Rhode Island at the turn of the 20th century. It premiered in June of 2015. The same year, Lindhome had a recurring role on the television series "The Muppets" and also appeared in an episode of "Fresh Off the Boat." In 2017, she voiced the character of Poison Ivy in the animated film "The Lego Batman Movie." The following year, she guest-starred in the comedy drama series "Kidding." Later that year, she appeared in the black comedy "Under the Silver Lake." She also appeared in episodes of "Modern Family," "Difficult People," "Take My Wife," and "Big Hero 6: The Series."

In 2019, she was featured in the documentary film "Laughing Matters." The same year, she was cast in the ensemble cast of the mystery film "Knives Out." In February of 2020, she began starring in the Fox animated series "Duncanville." Later that year, she starred in the comedy thriller film "The Wolf of Snow Hollow." From 2020 to 2022, she voiced one of the series regular characters on "Duncanville." In 2022, she voiced the role of Royal Assistant Beep Beep in the animated comedy film "King Tweety." She also starred as Dr. Valerie Kinbott in the Netflix comedy horror series "Wednesday." In 2023, she guest starred as Justine the Belieber in "The Muppets Mayhem." She also voiced characters in "Monster High" and "Animaniacs."

Personal Life

Lindhome has previously been in a relationship with Brett Simon, a director. The two posted pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts. She also dated the writer Nick Kocher. In March of 2022, she announced the birth of her child, a son, on Instagram though she did not reveal details of who the boy's father was. She did make clear though that none of the men she had dated in the past were the father.