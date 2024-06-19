Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Birthdate: Nov 13, 1932 - Sep 26, 2000 (67 years old) Birthplace: New York City Gender: Male Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Richard Mulligan's Net Worth

What was Richard Mulligan's Net Worth?

Richard Mulligan was an American actor who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 2000. That's the same as around $7 million in today's dollars. Richard Mulligan is best known for his for his role as Burt Campbell on "Soap" and as Dr. Harry Weston on "Empty Nest," both American television situation comedies.

He won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for Empty Nest in 1989. Mulligan won Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Soap in 1977 an Empty Nest in 1989. He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993. Richard Mulligan passed away on September 26, 2000 at 67 years old from colorectal cancer.

Early Life

Richard Mulligan was born on November 13, 1932 in the Bronx, New York. He was the younger brother of American director and producer Robert Patrick Mulligan, director of the film "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Richard Mulligan served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and attended Columbia University, a private Ivy League school in New York, where he studied to become a playwright. There, he was coerced into filling the role of a character during a play rehearsal.

Richard Mulligan continued acting, first in regional theater and then made his debut on Broadway in 1960 as stage manager and performer in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "All The Way Home," an adaption of the 1957 James Agee novel "A Death in the Family."

Theater

After Richard Mulligan's Broadway stage debut in "All the Way Home," he appeared in the 1962 play "A Thousand Clowns," written by Herb Gardner; in the 1962 play "Never Too Late," by Sumner Arthur Long; in the 1963 play "Nobody Loves an Albatross" by Ronald Alexander; in the 1965 plays "Mating Dance" and "Hogan's Goat" by William Alfred; and the 1974 play "Thieves" written by Herb Gardner, directed by Charles Grodin and co-starring American actress Marlo Thomas.

Film

Richard Mulligan appeared the following films: "40 Pounds of Trouble" in 1962, "Love With a Proper Stranger" in 1963, "One Potato, Two Potato" in 1964, "The Group" in 1966, "The Undefeated" in 1969, "Little Big Man" in 1970, ""A Change in the Wind" in 1971, "Irish Whiskey Rebellion" and television film "Harvey" in 1972, "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler" in 1973, "Visit to a Chief's Son" in 1974, "The Big Bus" in 1976, television film "Having Babies III" in 1978, "Scavenger Hunt" in 1979, "S.O.B." in 1981, "Trail of the Pink Panther" in 1982, television film "Malibu" in 1983, television film "Jealousy," "Meatballs Part II," "Teachers," and "Micki & Maude" in 1984, "Doin' Time" and "The Heavenly Kid" in 1985, "A Fine Mess" and television film "Babes in Toyland" in 1986, television mini-series "Lincoln" and as the voice of the character "Einstein" in the animated musical Disney film "Oliver & Company" in 1988, television film "London Suite" in 1996 and television film "Dog's Best Friend" in 1997.

Television Shows

Richard Mulligan appeared in the following television shows: "The Defenders" in 1962, "Car 54, Where are You?" in 1963, "Route 66" in 1963, "The hero" in 1966, "The Rat Patrol," "Mannix" and "Gunsmoke" in 1967, "I Dream of Jeannie" in 1969, "The Most Deadly Game" in 1970, "Love, American Style, ""Police Surgeon," "Bonanza" and "The Partridge Family" in 1971 and 1973, "The Circle of Fear" in 1972, "Diana" in 1973, "Medical Story" and "Matt Helm" in 1975, "Little House on the Prairie," "Switch," "Charlie's Angels," "Spencer's Pilots," "The McLean Stevenson Show" and "Gibbsville" in 1976, "Hunter," "Kingston Confidential" and "Dog and Cat" in 1977, ""Soap" from 1977 to 198, "The Love Boat" in 1978, "$weepstake$" in 1979, "Reggie" in 1983, "The Twilight Zone" from 1985 to 1986, "Highway to Heaven" in 1986, "Empty Nest" from 1988 to 1995, "The Golden Girls" from 1988 to 1989, "Nurses" from 1991 to 1993. "The John Larroquette Show" in 1995, "The Angry Beavers" in 1997 and "Hey Arnold!" in 2001.

Soap

Richard Mulligan appeared as the character of Burt Campbell in the American television situation comedy "Soap" which ran for 82 episodes between 1977 and 1981. For his role in this series, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. A parody of daytime soap operas, the show featured highly dramatic plotlines and, in 2007, was chosen as one of Time magazine's "100 Best TV Shows of All-TIME." In 2010, the show's Tate family was voted as #17 on TV Guide's list of "TV's Top Families." The show also starred American actor and comedian Billy Crystal and American actress Katherine Helmond.

Empty Nest

Richard Mulligan appeared as the character Dr. Harry Weston on the American television situation comedy "Empty Nest" which ran for 170 episodes between 1988 and 1995. Created as a spin-off of the show "The Golden Girls," it centered on the life of the recently widowed Dr. Weston and the two adult daughters who return home to live with him. The show also starred American actress Kristy McNichol and American stage, film and television actress Dinah Manoff.

Accolades

In 1989, for his role on "Empty Nest," Richard Mulligan won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

On September 30, 1993, Richard Mulligan was honored for his work in the television industry with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Personal Life

Richard Mulligan was married to Patricia Jones from 1955 to 1960; to American stage, film and television actress Joan Hackett from 1966 to 1973; to Lenore Stevens from 1978 to 1990 and to adult film actress Rachel Ryan for six months in 1992.

Richard Mulligan died at his Los Angeles home of colorectal cancer on September 26, 2000, His remains, at his request, were cremated.