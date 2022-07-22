Richard Moll Net Worth:

What Is Richard Moll's Net Worth and Salary?

Richard Moll is an American actor and voiceover artist who has a net worth of $20 million. Moll is best known for playing bailiff Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon on the NBC series "Night Court" (1984–1992). Richard has more than 170 acting credits to his name, including the films "Night Train to Terror" (1985), "House" (1985), "Loaded Weapon 1" (1993), "The Flintstones" (1994), "Jingle All the Way" (1996), "But I'm a Cheerleader" (1999), "Scary Movie 2" (2001), and "Nightmare Man" (2006), and the television series "Getting By" (1993–1994), "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1994–1997), and "100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd" (1999–2002).

Moll has lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as the TV shows "Batman: The Animated Series" (1992–1994), "Mighty Max" (1993–1994), "The Legend of Calamity Jane" (1997), and "Spider-Man" (1997) and the video games "The Adventures of Batman & Robin Activity Center" (1996), "Fallout: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game" (1997), "Outlaws" (1997), "The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction" (2005), and "Dante's Inferno" (2010). In 1987, Richard earned a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actor for "House."

Early Life

Richard Moll was born Charles Richard Moll on January 13, 1943, in Pasadena, California. His mother, Violet, was a nurse, and his father, Harry, was a lawyer. By the time he was 12 years old, Richard was 6′ tall, and he was 6'8″ by the time he stopped growing. Moll graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, where he joined the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.

Career

Richard made his film debut as Joseph Smith in 1977's "Brigham," then he guest-starred on "Welcome Back, Kotter" (1978), "The Rockford Files" (1978), "How the West Was Won" (1979), "Happy Days" (1979), and "B.J. and the Bear" (1979) and appeared in the TV movies "The Jericho Mile" (1979) and "Mark Twain: Beneath the Laughter" (1979). In the '80s, Moll starred in the horror movies "Evilspeak" (1981), "Night Train to Terror" (1985), and "House" (1985), played the Abominable Snowman in the 1981 comedy "Caveman," and appeared in the films "American Pop" (1981), "Liar's Moon" (1982), "Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn" (1983), "The Dungeonmaster" (1984), "Survivor" (1987), "Wicked Stepmother" (1989), and "Think Big" (1989). He also guest-starred on shows such as "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" (1980), "The Bad News Bears" (1980), "Laverne & Shirley" (1981), "Mork & Mindy" (1981), "T.J. Hooker" (1982), "Fantasy Island" (1983), "Alice" (1983), "The Dukes of Hazzard" (1983) "The A-Team" (1984), "The Facts of Life" (1987), and "My Two Dads" (1989) and appeared in numerous episodes of the game shows "Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour" (1984), "Body Language" (1984–1985), "Super Password" (1984–1987), "The $25,000 Pyramid" (1985), and "The $10,000 Pyramid" (1985).

From 1984 to 1992, Richard starred as Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon on "Night Court" alongside Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, Markie Post, and Marsha Warfield. The series aired 193 episodes over nine seasons, and it earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and was inducted into the Online Film & Television Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

Moll appeared in more than 25 films in the '90s, including "Driving Me Crazy" (1991), "Sidekicks" (1992), "Loaded Weapon 1" (1993), "The Flintstones" (1994), "No Dessert, Dad, Till You Mow the Lawn" (1994), "The Glass Cage" (1996), "Living in Peril" (1997), "Snide and Prejudice" (1997), "Casper: A Spirited Beginning" (1997), and "Foreign Correspondents" (1999). He co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, and Phil Hartman in 1996's "Jingle All the Way," and in 1999, he appeared in the future cult classic "But I'm a Cheerleader" alongside Natasha Lyonne. Richard guest-starred on "Highlander" (1992), "Martin" (1992), "Due South" (1994), "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" (1995), "Babylon 5" (1995), "Baywatch" (1995), "Married…with Children" (1996), "7th Heaven" (1996), and "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" (1997), and he had recurring roles on "Getting By" (1993–1994) and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1994–1997). From 1992 to 1994, Moll voiced several characters on "Batman: The Animated Series," including Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and he also voiced Norman on "Mighty Max" (1993–1994), Abomination on "The Incredible Hulk" (1996–1997), and Scorpion/Mac Gargan on "Spider-Man" (1997). From 1999 to 2000, he played The Drifter on Nickelodeon's "100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd."

In 2001, Richard played Hell House Ghost Hugh Kane in "Scary Movie 2" and co-starred with David Duchovny, Orlando Jones, Seann William Scott, and Julianne Moore in the science-fiction comedy "Evolution." He then appeared in "No Place Like Home" (2002), "The Biggest Fan" (2002), "Dumb Luck" (2003), "Diamond Zero" (2005), "Nightmare Man" (2006), "Headless Horseman" (2007), "Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage" (2008), and "Love at First Hiccup" (2009) and guest-starred on "Smallville" (2002) and "Cold Case" (2010). Moll starred in the 2010 TV movie "Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster," and he guest-starred on "Anger Management" (2013) and "Kirby Buckets" (2015). He appeared in the films "Hazelwood" (2011), "Assassins' Code" (2011), "Hemingway" (2012), "Sorority Party Massacre" (2012), "Jurassic: Stone Age" (2013), "BFFs" (2014), "Kids vs Monsters" (2015), "Razor" (2017), and "Slay Belles" (2018) as well as the 2013 Syfy channel movie "Ghost Shark.

Personal Life

Richard married Laura Class on November 26, 1988, and they divorced in 1992. He then married Susan Brown on July 24, 1993, and they welcomed daughter Chloe and son Mason before divorcing in 2005. Brown's mother, fashion designer Lorna Adams, was married to Milton Berle from 1991 until his death in 2002.

Real Estate

In 1993, Richard and Susan paid close to $1.75 million for a 3,000 square foot home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The home was built in 1949 and includes four bedrooms. Based on nearby comparable sales, this home is worth at least $10 million today.

Richard also owns a lake house in Big Bear, California.