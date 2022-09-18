Richard Madden Net Worth:

What is Richard Madden's Net Worth and Salary?

Richard Madden is a Scottish actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Richard Madden gained international stardom for playing Robb Stark on the television fantasy series "Game of Thrones." He later had main roles on the series "Medici" and "Bodyguard," winning a Golden Globe Award for the latter. On the big screen, Madden has been in such major films as "Cinderella," "Rocketman," "1917," and "Eternals."

Early Life and Education

Richard Madden was born on June 18, 1986 in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland to a schoolteacher mother and a firefighter father. He has two sisters. Growing up, Madden was a shy boy; to help him come out of his shell, he was enrolled in the PACE Youth Theatre program. As a teenager, he went to Castlehead High School. Madden subsequently attended the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, from which he graduated in 2007.

Television Career

Madden made his debut on television in 1999 on the British children's series "Barmy Aunt Boomerang." He played the character Sebastian Simpkins until the show's conclusion in 2000. Next, Madden appeared in an episode of the Scottish detective drama "Taggart." After a bit of a break from television, he returned in 2009 to play Dean McKenzie on the dramedy series "Hope Springs." The year after that, Madden portrayed English musician Kirk Brandon in the biographical television film "Worried About the Boy." Subsequently, he played the main role of Ashley Greenwick, the gay co-worker and best friend of Rhys Thomas's character Stuart Bayldon, on the medical series "Sirens."

In 2011, Madden had his international breakthrough role on the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones." From seasons two through four, he played Robb Stark, the eldest son and heir of Lord Eddard Stark and Lady Catelyn Stark. While he was still on the show, Madden appeared in the two-part British drama "Birdsong." After his role on "Game of Thrones" ended, he starred in the Discovery Channel miniseries "Klondike" and the 2015 BBC television film adaptation of "Lady Chatterley's Lover." Next, in 2016, Madden starred as Italian Renaissance leader Cosimo de' Medici in the first season of the historical drama series "Medici." A couple of years after that, he starred as a PTSD-afflicted war veteran on the British series "Bodyguard," for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama. Madden was later cast in the Amazon Prime Video science-fiction series "Citadel," in which he stars alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Film Career

Madden first appeared on the big screen as a kid in the 2000 film "Complicity," based on the eponymous Iain Banks novel. He didn't appear in another theatrical film until 2010, when he was part of the cast of the British thriller "Chatroom." Madden subsequently had his first starring role on film in the 2013 romantic drama "A Promise," in which he played a young German engineer named Friedrich Zeitz. His costars were Rebecca Hall and Alan Rickman. Two years after that, Madden played the prince in Disney's live-action remake of "Cinderella," with Lily James playing the titular princess.

In 2016, Madden starred alongside Idris Elba in the action thriller "Bastille Day." He played Michael Mason, an American pickpocket in Paris. Next, in 2018, Madden played a superstar DJ in the Netflix romcom "Ibiza." One of his most notable years on film yet came in 2019, when he played Elton John's manager and lover John Reid in the biographical musical "Rocketman" and the fictional Lieutenant Joseph Blake in the World War I film "1917." Madden went on to star as the superhero Ikaris in the Marvel Comics film "Eternals," costarring Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, and Barry Keoghan, among others.

Stage Career

While still studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Madden performed with the Glasgow Repertory Company and appeared in the play "Tom Fool." He also played Romeo in a Globe Theatre production of "Romeo and Juliet." Following that, Madden appeared in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of "Noughts & Crosses," and then in a National Theatre of Scotland production of "Be Near Me." In 2016, Madden returned to the role of Romeo in a West End production of "Romeo and Juliet."

Personal Life

Madden prefers to keep his personal life private. He divides his time between residences in London and Los Angeles.