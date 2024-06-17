What is Richard Kline's Net Worth?

Richard Kline is an American actor and director who has a net worth of $3 million. Richard is most widely recognized for his performance as Larry Dallas on the hit sitcom, "Three's Company," and its spin-offs, "The Ropers," and "Three's a Crowd." Since the 1990s, he has gone back and forth between television and theater work primarily, appearing in the Broadway production of "City of Angels" and the National Tour of "Wicked," as well as guest starring on such shows as, "NYPD Blue," "Family Matters," "That '70s Show," "Judging Amy," and "ER."

Early Life

Kline was born in New York, New York, on April 29, 1944. He was raised in Queens by Jewish parents. He first attended Queens College and later obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree in theater from Northwestern University. After graduating from college, he joined the United States Army and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Career

Soon after the war, Kline became involved in theater. He made his theater debut in 1971 as part of the Lincoln Center Repertory Company. Kline debuted his Broadway career in the 1989 musical "City of Angels."

Starting in 1977, Kline began his career on "Three's Company." Kline played Larry Dallas. Kline appeared in 110 episodes of "Three's Company" and stayed on the show until 1984. He returned to his character of Larry Dallas in the spin-off shows "The Ropers" (1979) and "Three's a Crowd" (1985). Larry is the only character besides Jack Tripper to appear in "Three's Company" and its spin-offs.

Kline has also hosted two game show pilots, "Jumble" in 1988 and "To Tell the Truth" in 1990. He was also a guest panelist on "Sweethearts" in December 1988. He also appeared on "The $25,000 Pyramid," "The $100,000 Pyramid," "Super Password," and "Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour."

In 2009, he taught a course on acting in comedy at the Middlesex County College in Edison, NJ.

In February 2010, he starred as Wizard in the first national tour of "Wicked." In October 2011, Kline starred in "It Shoulda Been You," also starring Tyne Daly. In 2016, Kline appeared in"Don't Think Twice."

In September 2016, Kline reunited with "Three's Company" cast members Joyce DeWitt, Jenilee Harrison, and Pricilla Barnes at "The Hollywood Show." This was a pop-up even in Chicago, providing autographs, memorabilia, and meet-ups with devoted fans.

In April 2018, Kline played Kid Twist in the world premiere production of "The Sting" starring Harry Connick Jr. Later that year, he joined the national tour of the musical "Waitress" through August 2019. He reprised the role in the Broadway cast in the summer of 2019.

Since 2020, he has taught weekly virtual acting classes on his website. He has coached actors, including Marilyn Ghigliotti.

Marriage and Family

Kline was married to Kathleen Doyle from 1973 to 1980. In 1982, he married Sandy Molloy. The two had one child, Colby Kline. They divorced in 2002. That same year, Kline married Beverley Osgoode, and they have been together ever since.